Expect More Development Strides In 2025 – Ondo APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has assured residents to expect tremendous and rapid development transformation in 2025.

In his New Year message, the State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin praised the Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for demonstrating convincing zeal towards the physical and economic development of the State.

Adetimehin lauded the speedy signing into law of the 2025 budget, saying it is “a mark of readiness for action” in the new year.

The budget dubbed as ‘Budget of Recovery’, graciously allocated over 34 per cent to infrastructural construction.

The APC assessed steps and actions taken by the State Government, under Governor Aiyedatiwa, in the last year to ensure peaceful coexistence and development and concluded that “it has been, so far, very impressive”.

Adetimehin said, “We are fully convinced that the State Government is set to implement the newly passed budget to the letters. The results can only be rapid physical and economic development. Our people are going to be the ultimate beneficiaries, to the glory of God.”

The chairman called on the people to give maximum support to the APC-led government in its quest to develop the State.

He reminded them of the local government election, scheduled for the 18th of January 2025, and urged them to vote massively for the APC for effective governance at the grassroots levels.

The State chapter wished its members and the entire residents a more meaningful and prosperous New Year.

