Expect Cagey Affair In Frankfurt, Spurs Clash

Ange Postecoglu expects a cagey decider in Germany after his Tottenham side were held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt in the home leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Spurs were left to rue missed chances and the sparkling form of visiting keeper Kauã Santos last Thursday and will now have to pull something special out of the bag in Frankfurt.

They face an uphill task because Die Adler are unbeaten at home in this competition since 2020 and have won their last four Europa League matches at Deutsche Bank Park.

Spurs also happen to be in woeful form with five defeats, two draws and only two wins in their last nine games in all competitions.

It is tempting to back the home side to complete the job since Dino Toppmoller’s men looked very slick in dismantling Heidenheim 3-0 on Sunday while limiting the minutes of key players like Mario Gotze and Hugo Larsson.

But a cautious Tottenham could cause the Bundesliga side some problems and they have drawn five of their last 11 home Europa League games.

Seven of those contests featured fewer than three goals and with Postecoglu potentially signalling his intentions to ditch the gungho approach, there could be value in backing this clash to fall beneath the over twogoal mark after 90 minutes.

