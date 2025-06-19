‘Expect Better Things To Come Very Soon’, Prophet Oni Tells Nigerians As He Receives Certificate Of Honour

Share

The General Overseer of Candidate of Mercy International Ministry, Prophet Mathew Oni on Thursday said Nigerians should expect better things soon in the country.

The prophetic man of God, who made this known while receiving Certificate of Honour at the 15th anniversary of Metropolix annual Honour and Recognition Award, said he never changed in his belief for a better Nigeria.

He said, “Even in the midst of hardship that is ravaging the country at the moment coupled with many negative prophesies released by some pastors about Nigeria who have prophesized doom for the country, General Overseer of Candidate of Mercy International Ministry, an indefatigable and God sent servant of God, Prophet Mathew Oni has never changed in his belief for a better Nigeria come what may.

“At the completion of the annual Seven Glorious Sundays organized by the church on Sunday, 8th June, firebrand man of God, Prophet Oni, said during an interview session that great things are coming back to Nigeria very soon.

“I have heard many prophesies being proclaimed about Nigeria by different pastors, some have said certain measure must be taken before Nigeria can move forward, some in their prophesies have not even seen any good thing about the country.

“I can assure you and very vividly that Nigeria will be great again. The God that I worship has never deceived me for once. In the book of Psalm 126:1 “A song of ascents. When the LORD restored the captives of Zion, we were like dreamers.

“Then our mouths were filled with laughter, our tongues with shouts of joy. Then it was said among the nations, “The LORD has done great things for them.”

“This is an obvious testament to the fact that great things are still coming to Nigeria s revealed by God. So, I will implore Nigerians to adopt patience and perseverance.

“Just as it happened in the ancient Zion, it’s going to happen in Nigeria very soon,” he said.

“We should stop apportioning blames to the president for the country situation but to support him with prayers. Our sins have caused so many setbacks for Nigeria and we need to seek the face of God who answers prayers to come to our rescue.”

The epitome of the special Sunday is the presentation of Certificate of Honour to the pastor by the publisher of Metropolix Magazine and Online, Johnson Adegboyega who alongside his editorial team came to present the award.

“While delivering his speech, Adegboyega eulogized the man of God who he described as the Elijah of our time.

’’As we mark the 15th anniversary of our annual Metropolix Honour and Recognition Award, the editorial team have decided to make it a low key event unlike the elaborate previous events.

“It took me personally to make a through research about who to honour for the category of the Most Dynamic and Charismatic Man of God for this year edition.

“And just when names arrived on my table, I consulted the team of experts until we reached conclusion and came up with Prophet Mathew Oni’s name.

“This is one prophet that has been steadfast in the christian religion. He maintained his dynamism as a free giver as many of the interviewed followers confirmed his charismatic nature, that’s why I described him as the Prophet Elijah of our time with many signs and wonders God has been using him for.

“This is no doubt a well deserved honour and we are happy to reckon with the most dynamic and charismatic man of God.”

“Prophet Mathew Oni however thanked the management of Metropolix Magazine for deemed it fit to recognise him.

