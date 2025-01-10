Expatriates’ Tax Regime: Court Summons Interior Minister, AGF

Share

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday ordered the Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Lateef Fagbemi to appear in three days.

The order is for them to show cause why the implementation of the proposed expatriates taxation regime should not be stopped.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling on a motion ex parte moved by counsel for the plaintiff Patrick Peter ordered that the minister and the AGF be served with the motion within three days of the order.

Incorporated Trustees of New Kosol Welfare Initiative in the motion ex parte sued the Interior Minister and AGF as 1st and 2nd defendants. The plaintiff filed the application through a team of lawyers led by Paul Atayi.

The group sought an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants from commencing the implementation of the new Expatriates’ Taxation Regime known as the ‘Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL)’ in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

