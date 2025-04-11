Expatriate Administration: Nigerian Employers Killing Local Capacities – Ojo

Share

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has condemned the practice of employing foreigners for jobs that could be done by Nigerians, saying it has greatly hindered the development of Nigerian youths and their potential.

He made these remarks while addressing members of the Organised Private Sector and other stakeholders about the various reforms being introduced by the Ministry in the Nigeria Immigration Service at NECA House in Lagos on Friday.

The Minister expressed his frustration over the constant requests by companies operating in Nigeria for expatriate quotas, opting to employ foreigners rather than hiring capable Nigerian youths.

According to him, the most embarrassing cases occur when employers request foreign drivers and waitresses, as if these foreigners have better knowledge of Nigerian roads than the local youths living in the Country.

Tunji-Ojo emphasized that with the reforms underway in the ministry and the Nigerian Immigration Service under the Expatriate Administration System (EAS), requests for expatriate quotas for jobs that could be filled by locals will no longer be granted.

He added that this initiative would not only help in the development of youths’ potentials but also boost the country’s economy.

With a large population, about 70% of which is under 30 years of age, the Minister stated that Nigeria has the potential and local expertise ready to contribute to the country’s development, rather than relying on expatriates.

He lamented that despite having the largest population in Africa, Nigeria is still not the largest economy on the continent, insisting that something is wrong and needs to be corrected through the new reforms.

Meanwhile, with the new policies set to take effect on May 1, 2025, the Minister warned that any expatriate who overstays their visa will face appropriate sanctions.

Expatriates who overstay their visa for three months may be required to pay a penalty, while those who overstay for a year will be banned from entering the country for 10 years. Those who overstay for six months will be banned for five years.

In their reforms, the Minister explained that the government is introducing the electronic Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (e-CERPAC), a document that grants foreign nationals the legal right to reside and work in the country. The new system will allow expatriates to fill out forms online and receive their documents by mail, eliminating the need for lobbying.

Other reforms include the introduction of an understudy process, Expatriate Comprehensive Insurance to be paid alongside CERPAC, and the e-visa system, which will guarantee visa processing within 48 hours without the need for lobbying. The reforms also involve the restructuring of the Landing and Exit Cards, all under the new Expatriate Administration System (EAS).

The Minister said that the e-visa system would replace the visa-on-arrival process, emphasizing that the government is working to phase out this system. The introduction of landing and exit cards will help with data administration, as the country moves into the 5G technology era.

The Minister further said that the Federal Government would no longer use taxpayer money for the deportation or repatriation of expatriates, insisting that insurance companies should take responsibility for such expenses.

This is the reason for the introduction of Expatriate Comprehensive Insurance to cover personal liabilities or damages caused by expatriates.

He explained: “The second option is about insurance, such that the insurance company takes responsibility. There’s something called personal liability insurance. If you as an expatriate are brought to Nigeria and there is personal liability, such as an accident involving a Nigerian, body assault, or property destruction, when you leave, the Nigerian should not bear the cost. This will not happen again. We’ve seen this in many instances. In Nigeria, the responsibility should fall on the insurance company.

“We have discussed the details with the organized private sector. We’ve said we cannot be sentimental when it comes to the nation. We have to make decisions that will not hurt your businesses but will help build a stronger Nigeria.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

