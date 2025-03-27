Expansion: Stakeholders Seek Protection For Telecoms Infrastructure

Share

As the telecommunications sector continues to expand, industry stake – holders are urgently developing new strategies to safeguard critical infrastructure from rising threats, including cyberattacks, physical sabotage, and natural disasters.

With telecoms networks forming the backbone of modern economies, ensuring their resilience has become a top priority for governments, service providers, and cybersecurity experts.

Telecommunications infrastructure is increasingly vulnerable to a range of risks. Cyberattacks targeting undersea cables, data centers, and 5G networks have surged in recent years, often linked to statesponsored actors and criminal organisations.

Physical attacks, such as vandalism and theft of fiber optic cables, also disrupt services, costing businesses millions in downtime.

Additionally, extreme weather events fueled by climate change such as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires pose significant risks to network stability.

A recent report by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) revealed that cyber incidents affecting telecoms rose by 42 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year.

High-profile breaches, including attacks on satellite communications and mobile networks, have underscored the urgent need for enhanced security measures.

To counter these threats, telecoms operators, technology firms, and policymakers are collaborating on multi-layered defense strategies.

They said the executive order by the Nigerian President making telecoms infrastructure Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) may not be effective in safeguarding the infrastructure, hence the need to look for another ways of complementing the government’s efforts.

According to them, the operators may need to device ways of preventing infrastructure vandalism, unauthorised installations, and cable theft, while proposing actionable solutions to safeguard the country’s critical national infrastructure.

The Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, stressed the importance of proper infrastructure maintenance and installation to prevent vandalism and theft.

He highlighted the widespread issue of stolen manhole covers and poles, attributing the problem to poor maintenance practices. “When properly installed, these components are difficult to remove.

However, due to negligence, they are often left unsecured, making them easy targets for theft,” he said. Adebayo also pointed out that community resistance to infrastructure projects has significantly hindered progress.

He recounted instances where local communities prevented trucks from accessing sites due to previous unaddressed damages caused by contractors.

“A diesel supplier was blocked from entering an estate because a previous contractor had damaged their property and failed to make repairs. This lack of accountability breeds distrust and delays crucial projects,” he explained.

He urged stakeholders to foster better relationships with communities to prevent such conflicts. Another critical issue Adebayo identified was the unauthorized installation of infrastructure without government approval, leading to inadvertent damage during road construction projects.

“Government agencies often damage unregistered infrastructure simply because they were not documented in official records.

Proper approvals and collaboration with authorities will ensure accountability and protection of critical infrastructure,” he noted.

He called for improved industry coordination to resolve these challenges internally before seeking external solutions that are promised by the CNII provisions.

Echoing these concerns, Tony Emoekpere, President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), emphasised the need for standardisation and better coordination among stakeholders.

He pointed out that Nigeria’s infrastructure challenges was beyond technical issues, extending into environmental and moral concerns. “We are dealing with a moral challenge.

An engineer who switched from diesel to gas generators encountered a new problem—workers began stealing engine oil instead, as they could no longer siphon diesel. These issues require both technical and ethical solutions,” he explained.

