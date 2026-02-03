‘Expanding Nigeria’s $12bn Protein Market’ll Boost Investment’

Chief Executive Officer, Silagreen International Agro Development Ltd, Mr Michael Akinruli, has said the current protein market in Nigeria, encompassing dairy, meat, poultry, and fish, is estimated at over $12 billion annually.

He stated that meeting the demands of the coming population boom will require this market to expand exponentially, presenting one of the most consequential investment and developmental opportunities in the African continent. According to him, this is not merely a challenge of volume, but of velocity.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he also opined that traditional breeding methods cannot bridge this gap fast enough. He said: “At Silagreen, our strategic response is to leverage high-end Embryo Transfer (ET) technology to move dairy and beef productivity at an unprecedented pace.

This allows us to achieve in a single generation what would take decades through conventional means, directly addressing the core of the protein crisis by rapidly multiplying elite dairy and beef cattle. We are transforming the genetic back- bone of national herds to produce not just more, but substantially higher-quality protein.

“The challenges are real, but they are far outweighed by the scale of the opportunity – the opportunity to build a sector that can sustainably meet Nigeria’s soaring food demands, feed a nation, employ its youth, and be a cornerstone of economic resilience.

This is not just about financial returns; it is about legacy returns – the satisfaction of building something foundational that secures the nutritional future of a generation. At Silagreen, we have moved past talking about potential to demonstrate results on the ground.

We invite you to join us with your capital, your expertise, your partnership in this essential journey. “Let us work together to turn Nigeria’s latent agro-potential into tangible prosperity, one farm, one technology, and one community at a time. The future of Nigerian agriculture is being built now, and it is a future of protein security, abundance, innovation, and shared growth.”

Akinruli said that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) acts as a vital catalyst for Nigeria’s agricultural development. He added that it served as a crucial source of capital, providing the large-scale, patient funding necessary for the transformative projects that upgrade the entire sector.

According to him, beyond fi- nance, FDI delivers cutting-edge technology, granting access to the latest innovations and equipment that would otherwise take many years to develop locally. He said that it is also a key conduit for global best practices, importing world-class standards in management, operations and sustainability.

“Furthermore, such investment creates valuable market access by connecting Nigerian producers to international supply chains and export opportunities. Perhaps just as importantly, it lends credibility to the sector, signaling international confidence that in turn attracts more local in- vestment and participation.

“For these benefits to be fully realized, it is essential that FDI is strategically channelled into ventures that actively build local capacity, transfer skills, and integrate with the domestic economy, rather than into purely extractive ventures,” he said.

Akinruli stated that Silagreen’s operations are strategically aligned with and directly advance several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He explained that the company contributes to SDG 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 8 (Decent Work) by creating employment opportunities and substantially increasing farmer incomes.

According to him, the company’s core mission of boosting local food production targets the heart of SDG 2 (Zero Hunger). He said that through the introduction of advanced agricultural technologies and the development of robust value chains, Silagreen actively promotes SDG 9 which is Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

He added that the company’s extensive network of local and international partnerships exemplifies and reinforces SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), creating a collaborative framework for lasting impact.

He expressed fundamental optimistism about the evolution of Nigeria’s agricultural sector over the next 5-10 years, particularly under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who he said, his foresight is creating a powerful catalytic framework for growth.

He noted that key initiatives like establishing a dedicated Ministry of Livestock Development and revitalizing institutions such as the Bank of Agriculture are set to provide the targeted policy and financial backbone necessary for rapid transfor- mation.