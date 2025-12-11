Expanding Data Centres To Enhance Digital Economy

As Nigeria invests heavily in data centres to secure its lead in Africa’s digital race, significant challenges continue to test its progress, Abolaji Adebayo reports

In an increasingly digital world, data centres serve as the backbone of modern economies, supporting cloud computing, ecommerce, telecommunications, financial services, and government operations.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is experiencing rapid digital growth, with increasing internet penetration, a thriving fintech sector, and a burgeoning demand for cloud services.

However, the country faces significant challenges in data centre operations, including unreliable power supply, inadequate infrastructure, cybersecurity threats, and a shortage of skilled professionals.

Strengthening data centre operations in Nigeria is critical to sustaining economic growth, enhancing digital inclusion, and ensuring the country remains competitive in the global digital economy.

State of data centre operations in Nigeria

Nigeria’s data centre market is growing, driven by increasing demand for digital services. According to a report by Xalam Analytics, Nigeria’s data centre market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent between 2023 and 2028.

Key players in the industry include MainOne (MDXi) – One of the largest data centre providers in West Africa, with facilities in Lagos and plans for expansion; Rack Centre – A Tier III-certified data centre offering colocation and cloud services; 21st Century Technologies – A leading provider of enterprise and cloud solutions; Galaxy Backbone – A government-owned data centre supporting public sector digital services.

New investment

On December 10, 2024, Huawei launched its local cloud service in Nigeria, marking a significant milestone in its African growth strategy. This service, powered by Tier 3+ data centers, provides enhanced data sovereignty, reduced latency, and supports local businesses.

The launch was intended to align with Nigeria’s data protection policies and support the country’s digital transformation goals. At the heart of Huawei’s decision to establish a local cloud infrastructure in Nigeria is its aim to address the twin challenges of data sovereignty and latency.

Chris Lu, the company’s CEO in Nigeria, made this clear during the launch, saying, “Trust for reliability and speed is the reason Huawei is localising cloud services. “With disruptive technology, we can transform ourselves, our daily lives, our industries, our economy.

We can provide much better services, much better latency to our customers in Nigeria. We are committed to accelerating the prosperity of Nigeria,” he said. Also, in July, 2025, MTN Nigeria has launched a new data center in Lagos.

The facility, which is touted as one of the largest in West Africa, is a Tier III data center with a cloud platform, according to MTN. It represents a significant investment of $240 million aims to transform Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

The data center is to offer cloud services, including infrastructure as a service, and is designed to compete with global cloud providers like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. Located in Ikeja, MTN said the 9MW data centre, named after late Chief Executive Officer, Sifiso Dabengwa, will be built in two phases.

Phase One is a 4.5MW capacity Tier 3 data centre, costing about $120 million, including cloud infrastructure, which was launched on July 1, 2025. For emphasis, data centres play a critical role in digital economies, enabling the secure storage, processing, and management of data.

They also help localise content from global platforms like Meta and Google, providing resilience against disruptions such as the major internet outage in West Africa earlier in 2024, caused by undersea cable breaks.

Speaking on the investment, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Karl Toriola, said the centre would be Nigeria’s largest pre-fabricated modular data centre, with 96 pre-fabricated containers and a total rack capacity of about 1,500. It is fully modular in power and cooling and occupies three floors.

Benefits

Toriola said the data centre would bring significant transformation to Nigeria's technology ecosystem, since its services will be offered on a pay-as-you-use basis and priced in Naira. "With the data centre launch, MTN is at the forefront of Nigeria's digital space and ready to drive Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Data centres should collaborate with electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to secure dedicated power lines. On-site microgrids with battery storage can ensure uninterrupted power supply

needs across the country as we expand the capacity of the data centre facility. “In addition, the data centre will enhance Nigeria’s data sovereignty and ensure that local data are hosted in Nigeria and protected from exposure and attacks.

"MTN is working closely with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) to ensure compliance with data policy," Toriola added. On the advantages of the data centre to Nigerian businesses, both large and small enterprises, Toriola said it would reduce the cost of doing business, as services would be paid for in naira.

Key challenges

Despite this growth, Nigeria’s data centre industry lags behind global standards in terms of capacity, redundancy, and energy efficiency. Many businesses still rely on foreign data centres due to concerns about local infrastructure reliability.

Nigeria’s erratic power supply remains the biggest challenge for data centre operators. Frequent power outages force reliance on diesel generators, increasing operational costs and carbon footprints.

According to the World Bank, Nigeria experiences an average of 32 power outages per month, severely impacting uptime for data centres.

Due to power instability, data centres spend heavily on diesel, maintenance, and cooling systems. These costs are often passed on to customers, making local data hosting more expensive than offshore alternatives.

Limited fibre optic connectivity

While Nigeria has made progress in fibre optic deployment, lastmile connectivity remains weak. Many data centres depend on a few undersea cables (such as MainOne, WACS, and SAT-3), creating single points of failure. Another major challenge is the cybersecurity threats.

Nigeria faces increasing cyber threats, including ransomware attacks, data breaches, and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. Many data centres lack advanced security measures such as AI-driven threat detection and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Also, there is a significant skills gap in data centre management, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Many Nigerian IT professionals seek opportunities abroad, leaving a shortage of local expertise.

Regulatory and compliance issues

Nigeria’s data protection laws, such as the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), are still evolving. Data centre operators must comply with local and international standards (e.g., ISO 27001, PCI DSS), but enforcement remains inconsistent.

Solutions

To address these challenges, experts urged Nigeria to adopt a multi-faceted approach involving government policies, private sector investments, and international collaborations. They encourage adoption of Renewable Energy, noting that solar and hybrid energy solutions can reduce dependence on diesel generators.

Companies like Rack Centre are already exploring solar power integration. “Data centres should collaborate with electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to secure dedicated power lines.

On-site microgrids with battery storage can ensure uninterrupted power supply. “The government and private sector should invest in inland and lastmile fibre infrastructure to reduce latency. Nigeria should encourage more submarine cable landings to prevent single points of failure.

“Implementation of AI and Machine Learning. Advanced threat detection systems can identify and mitigate cyber threats in real-time. Data centres should conduct frequent penetration testing and vulnerability assessments.

“Collaboration with agencies like the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Cybersecurity Administration can enhance national security frameworks. “Universities and vocational institutes should offer courses in data centre management, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

Industry Certifications, government should encourage certifications like CDCP (Certified Data Centre Professional) and AWS/Azure cloud certifications to improve workforce readiness. Policies that promote STEM education and retain IT talent in Nigeria are also crucial.”

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) is also urged to enforce stricter compliance with NDPR and global standards.

The Federal Government was equally urged to give tax incentives for data centre investors by reducing import duties on data centre equipment as tax holidays can attract more investors. They also encouraged national data localisation policies, mandating that certain industries (e.g., banking, telecom) host data locally to boost demand for Nigerian data centres.

Last line

With the right investments and policies, Nigeria can become a regional data centre hub, attracting global cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The rise of 5G, IoT, and AI will further drive demand for local data processing, reducing latency and improving service delivery.