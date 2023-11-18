Exorbitant Fish Price: Tackle High Dollar Rate, Fish Sellers Cry Out To FG

Fish sellers in Lagos State have appealed to the government to check the rising cost of seafood in the country. The appeal is sequel to the difficulty they face in their business which they blame on the high dollar rate. The rising dollar they say has seen the price of fish skyrocket in the last few months. One of the seafood sellers, who doubles as the CEO of Progressive People Ltd., Alhaja Simiat Jimoh, called on the Federal Government to halt the high exchange rate in the country.

Jimoh, while speaking with our reporter, said that seafood sellers are finding it extremely difficult to purchase seafood due to the high exchange rate and they can no longer cope. She said: “The government should look into the exchange rate and do all it can ur- gently to strengthen the naira. The high dollar rate is killing a lot of businesses. Fish has become very expensive. “Fish that we used to buy for N10,000 is now selling for N40,000 and when we complain to those importing the fish they blame it on the high exchange rate.

“Those protesting are hired thugs hiding under the guise of protest to confiscate the traders’ fishes. I have been in this business for a long time and if the government does not address the high dollar rate, it can degenerate into a crisis worse than #End- SARS protest. We are in a very difficult situation.” She added: “The cost of generating alternative power supply is too high because the price of diesel is expensive.

To operate and maintain a standard cold room requires a lot of money. Seafood is perishable, unlike rice, which can be stored in a place for a long time. Those in the business pay heavily for the diesel to preserve the seafood and this is affecting our profit. Government should please stabilise the exchange rate. Another fish seller, Mrs Kehinde Omiyale, also said: “I have been in this fish business for over 10 years and I cannot understand why fish we used to buy for N13,000 now sell for N40,000.

How do we sell and make profit? Some of the women who buy from the wholesalers have to stop the fish business and are into other petty businesses that do not require huge capital. “Other fish sellers, who have continued in the business, are pooling their funds together and buying cartoons of fish which they eventually share among themselves. That is the strategy they are employing to continue in the business”. For Mama Shade, “Coming together to buy a quantity of fish is not a new strategy to us.

However, since the price of fish increased, we are having a situation where a lot of traders are coming together instead of a few traders. We are having a situation presently where instead of two or three traders coming together to buy and share a cartoon of fish, the number of those shar- ing cartoons of fish has increased to 10 and sometimes 12. “You know what that means. It means that the quantity of fish they used to buy for a particular amount has reduced, they now buy fewer fish with more money and it means they cannot make the desired profits”.

Mama Titi said fish sellers are facing frustrations due to the high dollar rate. According to her, “high dollar rate is causing so many problems. We are buying less fish with a lot of money compared to the past years. The sad aspect of it all is that our customers can no longer buy fish because of the exorbitant price. “The fish we used to sell for N500 is now selling for N1,500. When customers bargain to a point we have to sell cheaper when we see that they are just pricing it and going away. Fish is not a commodity you can preserve for long, so we have to sell them before they get spoiled.”