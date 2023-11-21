Exodus of health workers worries Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu is worried over the mass exodus of health workers in the country in search of greener pastures, his Special Adviser on Public Health Matters, Salma Anas, has said.

Anas stated this yesterday at the 2023 annual conference of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists in Abuja, themed: ‘Universal health coverage: The medical laboratories priority in Nigeria.’

According to Anas, the President is working towards improving Nigeria’s health sector. She said: “President Bola Tinubu is worried about the ‘japa syndrome’ which we inherited from previous administrations for obvious reasons.

“Part of our commitment is that we want to reverse that ugly trend and ensure that we sustain and retain our medical experts within the country through several interventions and measures.

“Part of the efforts is the motivation of our health sector workers within Nigeria, not only through regular payment of salaries and allowances but also in terms of provision of a conducive working environment. We will do this through the provision of state-of-the-art medical facilities at all levels, especially the primary level of healthcare.”

She added that the government is striving towards producing more health workers in all fields. Also speaking, the National President, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Bassey Bassey, explained efforts being made to stop quackery in the health sector.

The association said the body, in collaboration with other partners, has shut down many unregistered laboratories to reduce wrong diagnosis and other illegal activities in the country.

The laboratory scientists noted that plans are underway to begin the process of manufacturing equipment and other needed essential medical items in Nigeria.