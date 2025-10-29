Exit From FATF Grey List Brightens Nigeria’s Economic Prospects

The announcement by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), last Friday, that it has removed Nigeria from its dirty-money-“Grey” list, has brightened prospects of the country’s economy maintaining its current growth momentum in the coming years, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Although speculation hadbeen rife since last year that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Paris-based anti money laundering watchdog that oversees global measures against money laundering and terrorist financing, was likely to remove Nigeria from its “Grey”-dirty-moneylist sometime this year, the rumour really gained traction when Bloomberg reported last month that the FATF was set to remove Nigeria, South Africa, Burkina Faso, and Mozambique from the list during its plenary session this month.

Nigeria and South Africa were added to the list in 2023, while Burkina Faso and Mozambique were added in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The news agency said that the watchdog had conducted on-site inspections in the four African countries and that assessors had confirmed substantial progress with regard to the measures that the nations had put in place to address deficiencies in their systems for addressing illicit financial flows.

Optimism

Indeed, in March this year, the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, announced at an event that Nigeria had taken a significant leap towards strengthening its financial integrity as it intensifies efforts to exit the FATF grey list by Q2 2025.

The Minister, who pledged the government’s commitment to ensuring Nigeria’s removal from the grey list, emphasised that the country was working tirelessly to address the remaining deficiencies in its Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime, noting that the Federal Government had directed all relevant agencies to take immediate and decisive action to meet the FATF’s requirements.

“We recognize the importance of exiting the grey list, not only for our national interest but also for the global community’s confidence in our financial systems. All hands must therefore be on deck to ensure the realization of these objectives,” the Minister said at the time.

She explained that Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen its AML/CFT regime were aimed at demonstrating the country’s dedication to upholding international standards, stating that the country was committed to implementing the necessary reforms to safeguard Nigeria’s financial integrity and foster global confidence in its economy.

“We are confident that our collective efforts will yield positive results and further strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global economy, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration,” she said at the time.

Reactions

Still, while Nigeria’s exit from the list had been predicted by analysts, the FATF’s confirmation of the development last Friday expectedly sparked widespread positive reactions from key stakeholders across the country. For instance, reacting to the announcement, President Bola Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the development as “a major milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards economic reform, institutional integrity and global credibility”.

The President commended all ministries, agencies, their heads and private sector representatives who contributed to the delisting through their active participation in the National Task Force on AML/CFT.

These, according to the statement, include the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, the Chief of the Defence Staff, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, the National Coordinator, National Counter-Terrorism Centre, the Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Commissioner/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission, the ComptrollerGeneral of the Nigeria Customs Service, the Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, the Inspector-General, Nigeria Police Force, and the Director-General Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

According to the President, Nigeria’s removal from the FATF grey list is “not just a technical accomplishment, it is a strategic victory for our economy and a renewed vote of confidence in Nigeria’s financial governance”.

“The exit from the FATF grey list marks the beginning of a new chapter in the nation’s financial reform agenda as Nigeria will sustain the already institutionalised reforms, deepen institutional collaboration and continue to build a financial system that Nigerians and the world can trust,” he said.

Interestingly, the statement reported the President of the FATF, Elisa de Anda Madrazo, as congratulating Nigeria on its exit from the grey list. It quoted the FATF boss as saying at the plenary session that: “Nigeria has demonstrated strong political commitment to fight financial crimes. However, let me be clear: it is not only that we have seen a political commitment to exit the grey list… It is because we have seen the change and the political measures put in place.

“In Nigeria, we have seen that political commitment that has translated to the change we have seen on the ground. After sustained efforts of just over two years, Nigeria has demonstrated a stronger capacity this is fundamental – to investigate and prosecute. This is crucially helping Nigeria to focus resources to fight crimes that harm its community the most, such as drug trafficking and terrorist financing.”

She added: “We have seen an important enhancement in the transparency of the beneficial ownership structure. On the supervisory side, we have seen stronger supervision in the non-financial sectors, particularly in real estate agencies.”

In a speech read on behalf of Nigeria at the session, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, said Nigeria was honoured to be allowed to contribute its expertise and experience to the global fight against serious crimes that threatened the shared security and prosperity of the world.

He said Nigeria was grateful to international partners, including the governments of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, as well as the European Commission, for their steadfast support throughout the process. “With the resolve and dedication of the men and women back home, we will continue to work towards a safer and more secure Nigeria,” the minister said.

CBN’s reaction

Also, in its reaction, the CBN in a statement released, over the weekend, welcomed the development. According to the apex bank: “The FATF decision recognises significant improvements in Nigeria’s regulatory, supervisory, and enforcement frameworks, particularly in combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

It marks an important milestone in the country’s continuing efforts to strengthen financial system integrity, transparency, and international confidence.” The statement said: “The FATF’s decision follows a two-year reform programme coordinated by the Federal Government of Nigeria, involving multiple agencies including the CBN, the Federal Ministry of Justice, the NFIU and the EFCC.

It noted that the CBN’s contribution centred on enhancing supervision, governance, and transparency across the financial system. Significantly, the statement identified key reforms assessed by the FATF and the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), FATF’s regional assessment body.

These include: Strengthened oversight of financial institutions through updated AML/CFT regulations, risk-based supervision, and fit-and-proper assessments; expansion of compliance reporting and monitoring across remittance channels, bureaux de change, and fintech platforms to improve traceability and transparency; enhanced inter-agency data-sharing and enforcement coordination between the CBN, NFIU, EFCC, and law-enforcement bodies and implementation of market governance tools, including the Foreign Exchange Code (FX Code) and Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS).

The statement further said: “Nigeria’s removal from the grey list will yield tangible benefits for businesses and households alike including – lowering compliance costs, improving access to international finance, and making cross-border transactions faster and more affordable.

In time, these gains will translate into smoother trade settlements, quicker remittance inflows, and even more predictable access to foreign exchange – enhancing livelihoods, supporting enterprise growth, and deepening financial inclusion.”

“The FATF decision reinforces the broader restoration of global confidence in Nigeria’s economic management. Recent international assessments underscore this momentum, with Moody’s and Fitch upgrading Nigeria’s ratings outlook on the back of stronger external balances, credible policy execution, and renewed monetary-policy credibility,” it added.

The statement quoted CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, as saying: “The FATF’s decision to remove Nigeria from the grey list is a strong affirmation of our reform trajectory and the growing integrity of our financial system. It reflects a clear policy direction and the coordinated efforts of key national institutions working together to deliver sustainable, standards-based reforms.

Our priority now is to consolidate these gains, ensuring that compliance, innovation, and trust continue to advance hand in hand to reinforce financial stability and strengthen Nigeria’s global credibility.”

It stressed that: “The CBN remains committed to strengthening collaboration with domestic and international partners to sustain a sound, transparent, and trusted financial system that safeguards financial stability and market integrity while advancing inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”

Conclusion

The consensus among analysts, over the weekend, was that coming on the heels of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) and World Bank’s recent upgrade of Nigeria’s growth outlook, the FATF’s removal of the country from its grey list will clearly help to propel the nation’s economic growth.