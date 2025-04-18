Exhibitors Offer Mouth-Watering Discounts As ‘Oja Oge By EcoBank’ Kicks Off

Share

In preparation for the second edition of “Oja Oge by Ecobank Pop-Up Marketplace”, a three-day fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle exhibition, exhibitors are offering irresistible discounts ranging from 10% to 50% on their products and services, ensuring that attendees enjoy a truly unforgettable shopping experience, according to a press release.

The statement said that the event, which takes place from today, April 18, to April 20, 2025, at Ecobank’s Pan African Centre (EPAC), will showcase top-tier exhibitors including Adidas, House of Tara, Winston Leather, Ava and George Children’s Clothing, Chenche Clothing, Lush Hair, and many others.

Omoboye Odu, Head of SME, Partnerships and Collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, shared her excitement about the event, stating: “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response from our exhibitors..

The fantastic discounts will undoubtedly draw a large crowd, creating an electric atmosphere for both shoppers and sellers. This year’s Oja Oge promises to be an extraordinary celebration of fashion, culture, and lifestyle.”

Odu also emphasized the immersive nature of the event, adding: “Oja Oge is not just a marketplace; it’s an experience. Visitors will enjoy shopping sprees, beauty makeovers, and live band entertainment.

The daily fashion presentation will feature renowned designers like Oshobor, Jon Pelumi, Y’wandelag etc, showcasing the latest in pan-African and Afro-trendy styles.

In addition, there are gaming options (Gameland) for adults and (Kid Zone and Books by Omolara) for kids. Besides, there is beauty parlour for women and of course, different prizes to be won.”

Share