Exhibitors: FNITCC Atlanta Boosts Non-Oil Exports Growth

Exhibitors at the recently concluded Fidelity Nigeria International Trade & Creative Connect (FNITCC) in Atlanta, Georgia have lauded the event as a transformative platform for showcasing Nigerian non-oil exports and businesses on the global stage.

Hosted by Fidelity Bank Plc in collaboration with AFRICON from September 18 to 20, 2025, FNITCC brought together innovative, exportready Nigerian enterprises across diverse sectors—including fashion, arts, manufacturing, and technology— creating a vibrant space for commerce, connection, and cultural celebration.

Praised for its energy and flawless execution, FNITCC Atlanta 2025 marked a significant leap forward from previous editions. With increased attendance, enhanced booth setups, and deeper engagement, participants described the experience as “a clear step up” and “more impactful than ever.”

“It was an honour to exhibit among such a vibrant community of creatives, entrepreneurs, and cultural ambassadors. We left FNITCC 2025 with new customers, meaningful connections, and a renewed sense of purpose. Well done to Fidelity Bank for championing Nigerian businesses and bridging global markets,” shared the By Nuga Designs team.

Exhibitors also highlighted the power of community and resilience, recounting moments of spontaneous international deals and heartfelt support. “Last year, I was devastated when our goods didn’t arrive on time,” one exhibitor recalled. “But this year, even in my absence, my fellow AWE sisters stepped in. A surprise visit from a buyer led to an impromptu video-call deal that changed everything.” FNITCC reminded me that connections often matter more than sales.”