Exhibition: Lens to the heart of Museum Operation

Most times many have little knowledge about the relevance of a museum because they have not visited

to experience it or perhaps have a vague idea that it is a place where simply relics and old things are

kept or dumped. Funny enough some see no reason why and how old things can be of value to their

present and future well-being. Consequently this line of thought in many quarters had eroded any form of appreciation that can be accorded to the custodians and preservers of our heritage, a role the

museum uniquely pull people together to play in our society. However, disabusing minds of those with negative line of thought about the museum had informed this write ups which attempt to paint the

right picture about a museum and how it should be cherished through its ultimate means of communication to the public – Exhibition.

According to ICOM (2022) “A museum is a not-for-profit, permanent institution in the service of society that researches, collects, conserves, interprets and exhibits tangible and intangible heritage. Open to the public, accessible and inclusive, museums foster diversity and sustainability. They operate and communicate ethically, professionally and with the participation of communities, offering varied experiences for education, enjoyment, reflection and knowledge sharing.”

As deduced from the above definition, the museum requires a veritable tool for the actualization of its vision and mission which include making presentations that links people with the past experience for a prepared and well informed future. This informed the next concept in this piece which ultimately is exhibition Museum exhibition is “an assemblage of objects of artistic, historical, scientific or technological nature, through which visitors move from one unit to another in a sequence designed to be meaningful, instructionally or aesthetically” accompanying this are labels or graphics (drawings, maps, diagrams, photographs and so on) planned to interpret, explain and direct viewers.

There are some forms of exhibition. We have commercial exhibition, art exhibition and museum exhibition. For example a commercial exhibition can be organized to promote or market company’s products for pecuniary purpose as seen in the Trade Fairs and so on. However, the Museum exhibition tends to professionally educate, inform and show the cultural interest of people through its displayed collections and closely related activities. Museum exhibition is best handled by museum professionals who has overtime undergone training in museum operation either through experience or by formal specialised education. Some of the benefits provided by museum exhibition include: invaluable insights into our history, beliefs, and practices; understanding how displayed artifacts can inspire and inform our path forward, fostering a sense of connection among the past, present and future; appreciation of the ways and styles of living of our past generations which is revealed and explained in displayed objects or artifacts; honoring our ancestors and legacies they left behind; reviewing both the old and new indigenous technology with a view to possibly design a better one in the future; appreciate those that came together (museum professionals) to put up such exhibition

Types of exhibition

There are different types of exhibition as listed below: -Permanent exhibition: remain on display for a long time (five years or more) before it is dismounted; -Temporary exhibition: on display for a short period (few days to 12 months); -Travelling exhibition or mobile exhibition: involves moving from one place to another place over the duration of the display.

Importantly, museum exhibition requires thorough planning for it to succeed or achieve the purpose for which it is set up. Essential steps for the planning and corresponding professional input or responsibilities are highlighted below: a) Conceiving the idea to mount exhibition (by museum professionals);

b) Setting up the exhibition committee (to includes mostly selected staff from all department in the museum);

c) Choosing a theme for the exhibition;

d) Determining the types of exhibition – permanent, temporary or travelling/mobile;

e) Collection of the right objects for the planned exhibition (Curators, conservators and other

professional does this as object selected are based on the story or the theme of the exhibition);

f) Getting necessary information on all the objects chosen and put in place necessary graphic

aids/materials for the exhibition; (Curators, exhibition officers, research officers and other

professional does this);

g) Securing the hall or space for the exhibition (the exhibition officers and other professional handle this responsibility);

h) Design of exhibition layout plan (carried out mostly by exhibition officers , curators and other

professionals);

i) Determined types of exhibition lighting – either artificial or natural source ( exhibition officers,

works and electrical staff and other professionals);

j) Background structures (exhibition officers with other professionals);

k) Budget (determine by input of all professional but summarized to whole by the exhibition committee or the coordinator of the planning committee – here the accountants and auditors are required to ensure accounting for the released fund);

l) Public or visitors guided by the education officers and other museum professionals);

m) Publicity (mainly handled by the museums public relation officers and the planning committee);

n) Preparation of exhibition guide (or brochure) – mainly by the planning committee;

o) Security (anchored by the Antiquity Protection officers and other museum professionals);

Assignment of responsibilities in relation to the department or units here is done to show how dedicated, committed and relevant museum professional. Responsibilities assigned may not necessarily totally agree with the above illustration but will definitely be close to it. However, it is carried out on the prerogative of the planning committees most times.

Following the exhibition planning is the execution of the plan (which require making real different steps

highlighted in the planning process) and finally the mounting of the exhibition (requires showing or displaying of objects selected in accordance with the dictate of the exhibition theme)ready to inform the public the message of the exhibition Ultimately in the process of planning, executing and mounting exhibition, staff of every department in the Museum is critically involved as seen in the planning steps– from the

curators to the researchers, ethnographers, conservators, exhibition officers, account and audit, works and electrical, public relations officers and security staffs all playing one significant role or the other – hence the final Product (exhibition). So when you search through from the surface with a non-visible lens, it reveals how interrelated activities (efforts) of museum professionals gave birth to an appreciable product on display for the study, education and enjoyment of the public. Importantly museum exhibition, from planning stage to mounting and presentation stage, is a product of team work hence

experienced coordinator is required for allocation of responsibility in a manner that produces effective result – successful exhibition.

Abiodun is of the National Museum, Lagos.

