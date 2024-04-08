Exercising Regularly Will Enhance Better Sleep – Study

A new study by researchers at The University of Texas (UT) at Austin, has found that when we exercise regularly, we sleep better and feel better. Results of the study published in ‘Nature Scientific Reports,’ have provided a connection between physical activity, sleep quality and psychological health.

The study investigated how daily physical activity patterns affect sleep stages and emotional well-being in a natural environment — at home, at work and during daily activities — over several months. The research team used advanced wearable technology to track sleep and activity levels in 82 young adults. A wrist-worn activity tracker recorded both movement and heart rate.

The study emerged from a pilot study conducted as part of Whole Communities–Whole Health, a grand challenge research programme that takes an interdisciplinary approach to how health care data are collected while also engaging communities and participants in the research process.