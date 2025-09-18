Exercising In Nature Beats Exercising In The City, Gym –Study

Researchers in Denmark and Italy have said an hour of brisk walking in the forest, on the beach, or in a green park reduces stress hormones, improves mood and makes exercise easier to enjoy.

These findings from a new study by the researchers at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark and the University of Verona in Italy, are published in the journal ‘Psychology of Sport and Exercise’. In the study, 25 young men participated in the experiment, walking at the same pace in three different environments: a natural area, an urban route, and an indoor fitness environment.

“The participants felt significantly more relaxed and had lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol after walking in nature. At the same time, they reported greater joy and less fatigue,” said Associate Professor Stefano De Dominicis from the Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports at the University of Copenhagen.

The study is among the first to combine physiological measurements with the participants’ own experiences in green, urban, and indoor environments and examine the connection between the two. “It is not new or surprising that nature is good for our health. But there has been a lack of research examining both the mental and physical effects of exercise in nature compared to the gym and the city.

“Our study shows that nature is superior to the other two environments in several areas,” said Associate Professor Stefano De Dominicis. The study clearly shows that exercise in nature provides far greater mental benefits than both urban and indoor environments.

Participants rated nature as clearly the most recharging, and they experienced more positive emotions—such as joy, satisfaction, and optimism—than in both urban and indoor environments. At the same time, negative emotions such as anxiety, irritation, and boredom were significantly lower in nature, reported the ‘Medical Xpress’.