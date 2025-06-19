Exercise, Rest, Pray, Okonkwo Urges Nigerian Women

Share

The Resident Pastor of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) International Headquarters, Bishop Peace Okonkwo, has encouraged Nigerian women and their counterparts across the globe to embrace regular exercise as a vital component of a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking during the Christian Women Fellowship (CWF) Annual Sports Day 2025, held at the TREM International Headquarters, Anthony-Oke, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos, Okonkwo, fondly known as “Big Mummy,” emphasized that exercise is not only beneficial to the body but also supported by biblical principles.

She further urged women to remain prayerful, live godly lives, and continue to be positive ambassadors of Christ.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults are encouraged to engage in 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, or 75–150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity weekly, in addition to muscle-strengthening exercises involving all major muscle groups at least twice a week. These guidelines aim to enhance overall well-being and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Vice Chairperson of CWF, TREM International Headquarters, Deaconess Doris Anyaoha, in her welcome address, noted that the 2025 Sports Day marked the fourth edition of the annual event organized in honour of Bishop Peace Okonkwo’s birthday, which she recently celebrated at 73.

“This is a day the women take out to honour her, fellowship, win souls, intentionally bond, and network through physical and spiritual engagement,” Anyaoha said. “This year’s theme is ‘Rest In Every Step’, which aligns with the biblical teaching on the benefits of bodily exercise.”

She encouraged all participants to relax and enjoy the day, describing the games and competitions as healthy, friendly fun in God’s presence.

“We’re all winners. I thank Big Mummy for her presence and wish her a happy birthday. I also appreciate our Patriarch, Bishop Dr. Mike Okonkwo, for his support, and thank our guests from Lekki and Festac Zones for joining us despite the challenges.”

