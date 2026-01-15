Exercise May Reduce Depression Symptoms As Effectively As Therapy

A new study recently published in the journal ‘Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews’ has found that getting enough exercise may help reduce depression symptoms as effectively as psychological therapy. For this study, researchers analysed data from 73 previously-conducted randomised controlled trials, encompassing about 5,000 adults with depression.

Andrew Clegg, PhD, professor of health services research at the University of Lancashire in the U.K., and lead author of this study, said he and his team decided to examine how exercise may help treat depression because the Cochrane review, which was first published in 2008 and last updated in 2013, was out of date as new studies had been published subsequently.

“It’s important to ensure that the evidence that underpins guidance provided by policy bodies (and) health professionals, and that is used by patients to make decisions about their care, is up to date,” said Clegg. “As such, we undertook the update of the review and identified an additional 35 randomised controlled studies.”

At the study’s conclusion, scientists found that exercising can have a moderate benefit on reducing depression symptoms when compared to no treatment or control intervention. And exercise’s effect on depression symptoms was very similar to that of psychological therapy.

“This means that people have a range of treatment options to consider with their health professionals’ guidance, as patient choice is important,” Clegg said. Additionally, researchers discovered that light to moderate intensity exercise seemed to be more beneficial in treating depression symptoms than vigorous exercise.

They also found that a mixed exercise programme and resistance training were more effective than just aerobic exercise by itself. “(This) means that if people choose exercise as their treatment option, having discussed it with their health practitioner, they can access light (e.g., leisurely walking) or moderate exercise (e.g., brisk walking, gardening, cycling, swimming, etc.) and decide if it’s appropriate for them. Other forms of aerobic, resistance, or mixed exercise programs may be suitable; however, they should take advice.” he said.