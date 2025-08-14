Exercise Can Help Fight Breast Cancer – Study

A new study lead by researchers in Australia has found that a single bout of physical activity could fill the bloodstream with cancer-busting allies. The study was published in ‘Breast Cancer Research and Treatment’.

In an experiment involving 32 breast cancer survivors, a 45-minute session of either resistance training or high-intensity interval training resulted in a surge of messenger proteins in the blood.

When these players, called myokines, were introduced to breast cancer samples in the lab, they suppressed the growth of tumours by up to 30 per cent. Myokines play a crucial role in regulating various bodily functions, including metabolism, inflammation, and muscle growth, and are increasingly recognised for their potential in treating diseases like diabetes, obesity, and certain cancers.