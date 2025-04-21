Exercise Before Bed Likely To Disrupt Sleep – Study

Share

A new study led by researchers from Monash University in Australia has found that embarking on exercise too close to bedtime may affect sleep duration, timing and quality.

More strenuous workouts closer to bedtime coincided with greater disruptions to sleep and nighttime cardiac activity.

The findings published in ‘Nature Communications’, found that exercising four hours or less before bedtime was linked to falling asleep later, getting less and worse quality sleep, and having a higher resting heart rate and lower heart rate variability.

The study involved an international sample of 14,689 people monitored across one year, resulting in four million nights of data.

They wore a multi-sensor biometric device (WHOOP Strap) to record exercise, sleep and cardiovascular data.

Monash and WHOOP researchers examined the relationships between evening exercise, exercise strain, sleep and nocturnal cardiac activity, including resting heart rate and heart rate variability.

First author Dr. Josh Leota, from the Monash University School of Psychological Sciences in Australia, said he wanted to shed light on “the important yet puzzling” link between the timing of exercise and sleep.

Share