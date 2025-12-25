Exemplify True Meaning Of Christmas, LP Tells Nigerians

The Labour Party (LP) has called on Nigerians to exemplify the true meaning of Christmas by extending love, compassion, and empathy to one another.

Interim National Chairman Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, in her Christmas message, stated that at a time when Nigerians have been grappling with the scourge of poverty, insecurity, and other social vices occasioned by poor leadership, the Christmas season should serve as a rallying point for unity and love.

“It is only through the love symbolised by Christ’s birth that Nigerians can confront despair, heal divisions, and overcome hopelessness,” Usman said.

She urged Nigerians to reflect on the life and earthly journey of Jesus Christ, and on the significance of Christmas to the Christian faith.

“Christmas is not merely a festive occasion; it is a reminder of love, sacrifice, humility, and service to humanity,” the LP Chairman stated.

Senator Usman acknowledged the challenges facing the country but said Nigerians should not lose hope, adding that the country remains the only home they have.

She called for resilience, courage, and collective determination “as we continue the struggle for justice, equity, and good governance.”

Usman also called on those in positions of authority to emulate the virtues of Christ, whose birth is being celebrated.

“Our celebration of Christmas should not be symbolic alone, but must be reflected in sincere actions, selfless leadership, and a genuine commitment to the welfare of the people,” she added.