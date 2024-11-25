Exemplary Leadership: UI Decorates Oyebanji As UI@75 Ambassador

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has been decorated with the prestigious University of Ibadan UI@75 Ambassador in recognition of his exemplary leadership and outstanding contributions to the development of education, good governance, community welfare, as well as national development.

Presenting the award at a brief ceremony at the Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office, in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Kayode Adebowale, said the honour was in recognition of the Governor’s visionary leadership, which has led to the implementation of several educational reforms, infrastructure upgrade as well as provision of critical resources for schools and universities in Ekiti State.

He noted that the Governor’s efforts have had a positive impact on the academic community, not just in Ekiti, but across the nation. This, he said has impressed the management of the University, leading to his decoration as an ambassador.

Prof Adebowale maintained that in less than two years as Governor, Oyebanji had demonstrated capacity and redefined governance in the state through his inclusive governance approach which has mobilized elites, traditional institutions, artisans women, and youth for the development and progress of the state.

While congratulating the Governor on the recognition, the Vice Chancellor expressed confidence that the Governor would continue to be a model, inspiring the next generation of leaders as well as continuing to represent the university as an ambassador of the higher citadel of learning.

Governor Oyebanji, in his acceptance speech, expressed his deep gratitude to the management of the University of Ibadan and the entire University community for the recognition, stating that it was a reflection of the collective effort of the people of Ekiti State and his administration who had given him a platform to serve.

Emphasizing the importance of education as the key to unlocking the full potential of the nation’s youth and affirming his administration’s continued support for policies aimed at boosting the quality of education, Governor Oyebanji pledged to strengthen collaborations with institutions of higher learning, particularly the University of Ibadan, to enhance academic research, innovation, and capacity building.

The Governor disclosed that he had a sentimental attachment to the University of Ibadan, not only because he did his master’s degree at the University, but because a good number of his family- including his father, wife and two children are also products of the Premier University. He added that he also met his wife at the University.

Acknowledging the role of the University of Ibadan in shaping the intellectual and leadership landscape of Nigeria, especially the institution’s rich history of producing distinguished scholars and professionals who have contributed immensely to the country’s development, Governor Oyebanji urged the university to continue its mission of excellence and innovation, particularly in addressing the challenges facing the Nigerian educational system.

While assuring them of his commitment to carry on with his good works and continue representing the institution in a good manner, the Governor promised to work closely with the university and other stakeholders to drive initiatives that will ensure sustainable educational growth and development in Nigeria.

“Let me start on a note of appreciation for the honour done to Ekiti people today, I am extremely grateful to the management and the chairman of the anniversary committee for counting Ekiti lucky to receive this award, I am also grateful to my wife who convinced me to accept this, because, this is the first award I will personally receive.

“My family has a long history with the University of Ibadan, I was just telling the VC that my father graduated from UI, I also had the privilege of doing my masters in UI and my wife did her first degree there and I also convinced all my children to attend UI, so, we had that history with UI.

“I am also aware that to have been decorated as an ambassador of UI will impose great responsibility on me, I have listened deeply to your speech sir in terms of my conduct, character, and performance.

“I promise you, God helping me that I will not bring to disrepute, the reputation of the institution. I also know that the reward for hard work is more work and this will impose a lot of responsibility on me

Also at the event were, Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Wife of the Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Olayemi Oyebanji, Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, Members of the State Executive Council, University of Ibadan Management team, among others.

The event was attended by more than 15 alumni of the University who are Ekiti state government functionaries.

