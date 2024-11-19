Exemplary Leadership Has Earned You Victory –CAN

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s victory in Saturday’s election was due to his exemplary leadership and dedication to the people of the state.

Rev. Father Anselm Ologunwa, the Ondo State chairman of CAN, stated this in a statement in Akure.

“Your exemplary leadership and dedication to the people of Ondo State have earned you this mandate and we are confident that you will continue to serve with integrity and wisdom.

“As you begin this new chapter in your tenure, we pray that God grants you the strength, courage, and insight needed to tackle the challenges facing our beloved state.”

