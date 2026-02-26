Executive Order 9: Positive Step At Restoring Lost Revenue Into Federation Purse

Engr Hamman Tukur, erstwhile Chairman of Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) of blessed memory, had prolonged battles with the top officials at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) way back over the latter’s reluctance to remit oil sales proceeds into the federation purse.

A man reputed for his unbending principles, Tukur demanded transparency on oil revenue. He challenged the NNPC to be transparent about its operations, insisting that the corporation must purchase crude oil at international prices and monetize it at the prevailing exchange rate.

Amongst other things, he accused the NNPC of withholding billions of naira meant for the federation account, particularly regarding Joint Venture Cash Calls (JVCC) and other deductions. He queried and vehemently opposed the oil subsidy deduction at source by NNPC. He asked NNPC to remit all oil sales into the federation account and write for refunds afterwards.

The likes of Engr. Gaius Obaseki and Engr. Funso Kupolokun got entangled with Hamman in a “media war” over NNPC management’s refusal to remit oil sales proceeds into the federation accounts. What was ordinarily a simple compliance with the law was deliberately side-stepped by the management of NNPC.

Years after the era of Obaseki and Kupolokun, successive NNPC GMDs penchantly carried on with the system, which afforded the firm to retain the custody of oil sales and remit an amount it deemed fit into the federation accounts. This was the genesis of unresolved friction between NNPC and the Federation Accounts Allocation and the Fiscal Committee (FAAC).

PIA provisions

The enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021 was meant to abolish many encumbrances hindering oil and gas growth in the country. A legal governance structure on which oil and gas businesses—both downstream and upstream—are to be guided by, PIA redefines NNPC nomenclatures.

The state oil firm was reconfigured into a limited liability company. It’s to operate as a commercial entity, removing it from direct government funding. Other key provisions include the creation of the NUPRC for upstream and the NMDPRA for midstream/ downstream.

The Act was subjected to further amendments between 2021 and 2026. Under the PIA framework, NNPC Limited functioned as a commercial entity that acted as the concessionaire for the federation. It gave the mandate to effect deductions from revenue derived from Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs), Profit Sharing Contracts, and Risk Service Contracts.

There was a 30 per cent management fee, which afforded NNPL to retain 30 per cent of oil and gas as a management fee for acting as a concessionaire.

There was a 30 per cent Frontier Exploration Fund (FEF): According to Sections 9(4) and (5) of the PIA, another 30 per cent of profit oil and profit gas was set aside for the Frontier Exploration Fund, and the remaining 40 per cent of the profit oil and gas was remitted to the Federation Account.

In addition, NNPC Limited was allowed to retain 20 per cent of its profits to cover working capital and future investments, as per section 53(7) of the PIA.

Executive Order 9 to the rescue

The enforcement of PIA key provisions, especially the aspects that ceded multiple revenue retention for NNPL, had been reversed. In a dramatic reversal that sparked responses for , and against, President Bola Tinubu issued Executive Order 9.

The order is meant to safeguard and enhance oil and gas revenues for the federation, curb wasteful spending, eliminate duplicative structures in this critical sector of the national economy, and redirect resources for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

To address drastic reductions in federation revenue, a 2026 Executive Order suspended key PIA retention mechanisms: These include the cessation of the deduction of the 30 per cent management fee and the 30 per cent Frontier Exploration Fund deductions. The new order scrapped them.

Also halted was the authority given to NNPL to retain oil and gas revenue. The order directed NNPL to pay all oil and gas revenues (royalty oil, tax oil, profit oil, and profit gas) directly into the Federation Account.

The goal is to stop the 60 per cent total deduction (30% management + 30% FEF) from profit oil in order to boost revenue for the three tiers of government. The President signed the EO in pursuance of Section 5 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The Executive Order is anchored on Section 44(3) of the Constitution, which vests ownership, control, and derivative rights in all minerals, mineral oils, and natural gas in, under, and upon any land in Nigeria, including its territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone, in the Government of the Federation The directive seeks to restore the constitutional revenue entitlements of the federal, state, and local governments, which were removed in 2021 by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). The PIA created structural and legal channels through which substantial

Federation revenues are lost through deductions, sundry charges, and fees.

Endorsements, kicks

Tinubu’s decision to veto Executive Order 9 has received applause and kicks across quarters. The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed B. Shehu, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Executive Order, which urged direct remittance of oil and gas revenues to the Federation Account.

The Commission describes the Executive Order as a bold, constitutionally grounded, and fiscally transformative intervention aimed at restoring transparency, eliminating revenue leakages, and strengthening the revenue base of the three tiers of government.

The Commission notes that before this Executive Order, several structural and legal provisions within the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) created channels through which substantial Federation revenues were subject to multiple deductions, including management fees, frontier exploration allocations, and other layered charges.

These deductions significantly reduced net remittances to the Federation Account and constrained fiscal capacity across the federal, state, and local governments.

The Capital Market Academics of Nigeria (CMAN) commended the president for his bold and historic decision to restore 60 per cent of the proceeds from profit oil and gas under Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) back to the Federation Account.

Also siding with Tinubu’s decision is Director-General, Budget Office, and Secretary, Implementation Committee on Executive Order 9, Mallam Tanimu Yakubu. He described Executive Order 9 by President Bola Tinubu as a constitutional fidelity, not executive overreach as misconstrued in some quarters.

“The Executive Order is anchored on Section 44(3) of the Constitution, which vests ownership, control, and derivative rights in all minerals, mineral oils, and natural gas in, under, and upon any land in Nigeria, including its territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone, in the Government of the Federation,” Tanimu said.

Minister of State for Finance Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite lauded President Tinubu for what she described as a bold decision, saying it will boost FAAC revenue and promote fiscal discipline.

Addressing members of the Federation Account Allocation Com- mittee (FAAC), she urged States, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government to prioritize capital expenditure over recurrent expansion.

She explained that the order would provide regulatory clarity and significantly strengthen revenues accruing to the Federation Account.

The minister described the development as a structural fiscal correction aimed at restoring constitutional discipline to petroleum revenue management and enhancing distributable income across the three tiers of government. She said that the revenue out- look was improving due to ongoing structural reforms introduced by the Federal Government.

The decision attracted criticism and condemnation from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN). The body rejected the newly signed executive order mandating the direct remittance of oil and gas revenues to the Federation Account.

It described the directive as a dangerous precedent that could undermine the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and erode investor confidence in the sector.

PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo, said the union was “troubled” by the development and called for its immediate withdrawal. “Yesterday evening, we saw a release by one of the presidential spokesmen, Bayo Onanuga, releasing the content of the recently signed Executive Order.

When we saw that order yesterday, we were troubled,” he said. While acknowledging the president’s constitutional powers, Mr. Osifo argued that an executive order cannot set aside statutory provisions. “Executive orders cannot supersede the law of the land.

Executive orders cannot override the provisions of a law. What the president has done is to use an executive order to set aside a law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said. He cited Sections 8, 9, and 64 of the PIA, noting that the law took over a decade to pass. “It took Nigeria over 10 years to enact the PIA.

You cannot wake up one day and, by executive order, set aside key provisions of that law. This is an aberration. It should never have happened,” he added.

Disputing Revenue Claims

Mr. Osifo also disputed the presidency’s claim that 30 percent of revenue from production sharing contracts accrues to NNPCL. “It was stated that 30 percent of the revenue from production sharing contracts goes to NNPC. That is not correct in any way.

The actual percentage that gets to NNPC eventually is somewhere below two percent. The calculations are there,” he said. He further clarified that funds earmarked for frontier exploration do not go directly to NNPCL. “There is a Frontier Exploration Account where the money goes. It does not go to NNPC as a company,” he said.

The union warned that the directive could reverse gains recorded since the PIA was enacted in 2021 by sending negative signals to the international investment community. “What are we telling investors? What signal are we sending out there that, just with an executive order, you can set aside a law of the land?” Mr. Osifo asked.

“If this sails through, the international community will lose faith in the PIA. Investors will lose faith in the PIA. Tomorrow, they will think that any provision safeguarding their investment can be set aside by executive order. signaling is troubling,” he said.

Last Line

The furor generated by Executive Order 9 is unnecessary. What Tinubu did with the endorsement is restoring the constitutional revenue entitlements of the federal, state, and local governments.

This was hitherto removed in 2021 by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). The PIA created structural and legal channels through which substantial federation revenues are lost through deductions, sundry charges, and fees.