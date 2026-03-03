Executive Order 9: Ex-PENGASSAN Boss Urges FG To Effectively Explain Policy

A former President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Mr. Peter Esele, has urged the Federal Government to effectively communicate President Bola Tinubu’s reasons for issuing Executive Order 09.

The order short titled:’Presidential Executive Order to Safeguard Federation Oil and Gas Revenues and Provide Regulatory Clarity, 2026’was contained in the Official Gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria No 33, Vol 113 dated February 13, 2026.

The order among other provisions suspended the payment to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) of the 30 per cent on profit oil and profit gas revenue due to the federation for the management of Production Sharing, profit sharing and Risk Service Contracts.

Esele, also a former President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, said Tinubu had a point in issuing the order.

He added that PENGASSAN, currently led by Comrade Festus Osifo, also had a point in its argument for adherence to the Petroleum Industry Act and that any amendment of the Act should be through the National Assembly to avoid scaring investors from the country.

He said: “Some people are saying the President here used an executive order in mind to override the PIA.They also have a point. But the President also has a point.

The President is right because the President says Section 162 of the Federal Constitution, or of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, says that all revenue accrued to the federation should be paid into the federation account.

So those who also put the PIA together also did not see a lot of this. So what I expect the President to do is also to communicate this effectively. To let people know the reasons behind the various actions. “NNPC is collecting 30 per cent of all its revenue.

What for? And then you say you are using 30 per cent again for frontier exploration, the frontier exploration you are talking about is Chad Basin, Anambra Basin, Benue trough. And then since we’ve been doing all of that, what has been in business?

“All of us know that so far, for more than 10, almost 20 years now, of exploration in the Chad Basin and Benue Trough, we are yet to notice a substantial reserve of people. And then from the frontier fund, $195 million and N14.9 billion were made available to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) from the frontier fund by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC.) So NNPC gets the money, but the actual way to spread the money, you have to get approval from NUPRC.

“So if NNPC wants to be a private company, let us know. If they want to be a public company, let us know. But if they also want to be tied to the government, then it’s going to suffer things like this. So these are some of the things that are of the chicken and the egg. But NNPC needs to stand up and do what it’s supposed to do.

But the bottom line again is NNPC is not the model for transparency. Everything around NNPC is opaque. Refineries are not better. Billions of Naira were borrowed to fix the refinery. So I can’t even confidently say we trust anything to NNPC.”