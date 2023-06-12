Excuses, Lies Shall Have No Place Under My Leadership – Otti

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has told the people of the state that under his watch, he will deliver the needed dividends of democracy to them, stressing that excuses and lies shall have no place under his leadership.

Otti in his Democracy Day Speech said democracy is essentially about development but unfortunately, the country/State (Abia) is still far from genuine development on several fronts.

The Governor said that scores of millions of youth in the country without jobs would surely have genuine misgivings about democracy and its promises just as victims of rigged elections and political violence across the country would keep wondering if what Nigeria have here is the same type of democracy that ushered several countries of the world to enduring prosperity and security.

Otti said that Nigerians are understandably disappointed and it would be cruel to dismiss their anger and frustrations, stressing that the country’s fathers, brothers and sisters who died for democracy could not have died and that political opportunists and charlatans should rule over the country.

According to him, such heroes of Democracy like Chief MKO Abiola and others could not have sacrificed so much just to have Nigerians become serfs, wallowing in poverty while a few privileged individuals appropriate the country’s commonwealth to themselves.

The Governor said that today (June-12), offers the country’s leaders and citizens an opportunity to think again, to reflect and ask very important questions.

Otti went further to say that it is easy to blame someone else for where Nigeria/Abia are, but that one of the most important things he has learnt in life is the fact that blame and finger-pointing do not solve any problem.

He however expressed gladness, about what he termed interests all Nigerians, especially the youths showed in the last elections, stressing that such interest is the beginning to make that critical connection between political leadership and public welfare.

“It is gratifying to see that unlike in the past when issues of political participation were restricted to just certain demographics, many young people today are stepping forward, challenging the political turf and insisting that leadership must become a collective responsibility, driven by accountability and sustained by the active participation of the followers.”

He said that Nigerians cannot address the roots of their frustrations with democracy in Nigeria by isolating themselves or watching from the sides, adding that everybody must get involved because by being indifferent to the process, the people unwittingly subject themselves to leadership systems that offer poor or no solutions to the social and economic problems confronting them.

Otti said that his government is one elected by the popular will of the people, he and everyone involved are very conscious of the expectations of Abia youths, mothers, fathers and all demographic categories who worked so hard to see that the seed of democracy blossoms in the State.

“All the individuals who insisted that we deserve better than we got over the past 24 years. I appreciate your sacrifices, your commitments and your abiding belief in democracy. Thank you for not growing weary, for keeping the faith, and for fighting until victory was won.

“All lovers of democracy in Nigeria and across the world are very excited about what we collectively achieved in the last election cycle and the onus is on us not to disappoint them. We shall work round the clock to see that we reasonably meet your expectations.

“We are therefore invited to remain collectively committed to consistently doing all we need to do for the sustenance of our democracy, taking full responsibility for ensuring that the fruits of social and economic liberty which democracy promises are extended to all people, and to every community.

“Be assured that we shall be the generation that would restore the pride of our people and deliver to future generations, a society that embodies the ideals and fruits of genuine democracy.

“It is no easy task but as our journey has demonstrated, we are never scared by difficulties, setbacks or disappointments. As we have done repeatedly, we shall do all that we need to do to recover what had been lost and set a clear example for all to see, especially in this part of the world, that democracy remains the most preferred form of government because it aligns with our values of progress, freedom and the dignity of the human person.”