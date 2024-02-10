Exclusive: Why Shettima Did Not Watch S’Eagles Penalty Shootout Against S’Africa

A revelation has emerged that during the recent African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal match between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Vice President Kashim Shettima left his seat in the VIP section of Stade de la Paix, Bouake, and went to a nearby room during the penalty shootout.

This was due to the tension of the moment as the nail-biting match claimed the lives of at least five Nigerians.

According to a source in the Super Eagles team, the Vice President admitted in a meeting with them that the intensity of the shootout and uncertainty of the outcome proved to be too much for him to bear. He sought a quieter environment to cope with the nerve-wracking moments unfolding on the field.

“The Vice President moved to one of the rooms in the VIP area just as the penalty shootout was about to start. He didn’t call until the end of the shootout when Nigeria won the match. He is very passionate about the game, which is why he had previously told us that he would come back for the final.” he said.

Reports have indicated that at least five Nigerians, including a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, died while watching the penalty shoot-outs during the semifinal match.

