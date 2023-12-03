Exclusive: 2023 Poll: PDP Challenges Yakubu On Integrity Test

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown a challenge to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to take a walk on any street in any part of the country without security aides, to test the integrity of the 2023 general elections. The PDP, which noted that INEC had boasted that the Electoral Act 2022 and the introduction of technology, would be a game changer, regretted that the 2023 general elections and the recently conducted the off-season governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi were sad commentaries of what INEC promised Nigerians The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, stated that the opinion of Nigerian voters and ordinary people in the street is that the Chairman and INEC commissioners “as constituted today are clearly not as independent as it is supposed to be.

“And that is why I have challenged severally, the INEC Chairman, that if he truly believed in his heart that he has conducted a free, fair and credible election in 2023, he should do what I call an integrity walk of 100 meters from his office or to any state of the country, to walk on the street unaided by any security apparatus, and he will get a feel of how Nigerians feel.” Ologunagba added that what makes a democracy, “is the fact that institutions that are saddled with the conduct of elections must be independent, impartial, and must conduct elections that are free, fair, credible, not just to them but to the ordinary man in the street.

That cannot be said about these institutions, particularly INEC. The party’s spokesman, who commended the courageous steps taken by the PDP governments to sanitise the electoral process, regretted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has corrupted the system. He noted that majority of persons nominated by President Bola Tinubu to be confirmed by the Senate as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC), few weeks ago, are card-carrying members the ruling party. “That alone in itself, the appointment procedure is such that makes whatever might come from there subject to suspicion. “So, that is a major challenge because, indeed, it might be independent in name but for us, it does not seem to be independent because if someone is a card- carrying member of the All Progressives Congress, and he is supposed to be an umpire in which the APC is a player, the perception and in reality, that is a challenge for us,” he said.

Ologunagba recalled that late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua accepted that the election that brought him to office in 2008 was flawed, and went ahead to set up Justice Mohammed Uwais’ Election Reform Committee. He went further to state that another PDP president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, appointed Prof. Attahiru Jega, whom he said he had not met before, as INEC Chairman. “That is a legacy of the PDP, and President Jonathan openly declared that he has never met Attahiru Jega before the appointment. “What he did was to look at the recommendations and said yes, this will be a good person to do this job; and he (Jega) was acclaimed to have done a good job. That will be for history to judge. But again, the president never intervened. “PDP demonstrated the need for that institution to be independent by the singular act of a PDP president, Goodluck Jonathan, who appointed Attahiru Jega to conduct the 2015 elections,” he said.

Ologunagba stated that it is unlikely that the APC would appoint somebody who will conduct a free and fair election in Nigeria, adding that, “there have been allegations of intervention here and there as we speak. “The challenge is the integrity and the independence of that institution. What will guarantee the independence of that institution will have to do with the issue of appointment of those who are to implement and those who will conduct elections.” Attempts to get INEC to react to the challenge were not successful as both the Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, and the Chief Press Secretary of INEC Chairman Rotimi Oyekanmi, could not respond to calls made to their mobile lines. Olumekun had in a statement on October, noted that many of the petitions filed before election tribunals did not challenge the conduct of the elections but the eligibility of candidates or their nominated by political parties.

“Under the law, INEC has no power to screen candidates. Similarly, only the courts can disqualify candidates,” Olumekun stated. Olumekun, who is also INEC’s National Commissioner, disclosed that many litigants filed election petitions over the most improbable cases, pointing out that out of the 1,196 petitions filed, 712 were dismissed and 179 withdrawn. This, according to him, means that the tribunals found no merit in 891 (or 74.4%) petitions and affirmed the result of the elections conducted by INEC. “A comparative analysis would have addressed the deliberate effort … to portray the 2023 general election as regressive on account of litigation without empirical evidence.

