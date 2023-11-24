Exciting Talent, Emmvoy, Drops New Single, ‘True’ 

Fans are waiting with bated breath in anticipation of a single by an exciting up-and-coming act, Emmvoy, set to drop today, November 24, 2023. The single, titled “True”, is being described as captivating by those who were part of its listening sessions, and was produced by the talented music producer, DBigSwish.

Expected to make an impression on music lovers in Nigeria and beyond, the single is highly anticipated, especially as Emmvoy is known for the recent success of “Energize Me” which created a buzz across the industry.

A strong part of Emmvoy’s musical journey has to do with the fact that his music resonates deeply with listeners and the new joint will continue the trend by delving into the profound aspects of love and genuine connections.

Riding on evocation of emotions, “True” explores the intricacies of love, relationships, and authenticity, with Emmvoy’s soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics perfectly complemented by the remarkable production work of DBigSwish.

The result – a track that captures the essence of pure, unfiltered love, reminding us of the beauty and importance of genuine connections in our lives.

Sharing his enthusiasm about the upcoming release, Emmvoy said: “I believe that “True” is one of the most genuine songs I’ve ever written. It’s a celebration of true love and real connections. I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Also speaking on the song, DBigSwish, the musical genius behind the production also expressed his thoughts on the collaboration. “Working on this project with Emmvoy has been a fantastic experience. “True” is a song that will resonate with people on a deep level and I’m excited to share it with the world.”

The single’s release will be accompanied by a stunning music video that brings the song’s emotive narrative to life. The video is expected to visually capture the essence of “True” and further enhance the overall experience for fans. “True” will be available on all major streaming platforms from today, November 24, 2023.

In addition to the upcoming release, Emmvoy’s previous hit single, “Energize Me,” continues to make waves across national borders, with listeners embracing its upbeat and energetic vibes.