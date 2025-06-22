Excitements, Relief As Ogun Rehabilitates Roads

Share

The completion of the reconstruction of many roads like the Prof. Wole Soyinka Train Station Road in Abeokuta, the state capital, and some other critical roads in ongoing efforts to make commuting pleasurable across the three senatorial districts of the state, now excites residents.

Other roads are also at different stages of completion. Some of the other completed roads are Express Link Road, Ogere, Ikenne Local Government Area; Akute-Ajuwore; Alagbole-Ajuwon; and Hercules-Giwa roads in Ifo Local Government Area.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Lekan Adeniran, those under construction are Ode-Saapade Road (phase 2), Ayepe Junction to Mayflower Road (Tai Solarin Road), Ikenne Local Government Area; Hospital Road Junction to Ayepe Junction, Sagamu Local Government Area; Akute Lambe Agbado Road, Ifo Local Government Area; and Magboro Road, among others.

After many years of neglect that has impacted negatively on the lives of the people in the Magboro- Makogi Obafemi Owode area of Ogun state, the Dapo Abiodun led government of Ogun is making notable strides on infrastructure development by embarking on road renewal project from Magboro to Makogi.

The 8.17 kilometers stretch of the road has already been awarded with work already started by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, (CCECC). The road will be a mix of Interlocks and Asphalt as this will ensure durability and also foster development and accessibility and will be completed in six months but could extend as a result of the rainy season.

This stretch of road in the Obafemi Owode area of Ogun State links the Magboro and Makogi communities in the area and it is critical to the economic livelihood of the area.

For years the road has been in a deplorable state with past governments not giving it attention. Residents, business owners are finally breathing a sigh of relief as this project, when completed, will alleviate the pains of years of torturous driving on the road, accidents and kudos to the state government for doing this.

Chairman of Magboro Area Community Development Committee (CDC), Mr. Adesina Olukoga, praised the state government for the effort in ensuring that the road is rehabilitated. He stressed the importance of good roads in the community as it will further open up economic activities in the area, ensure regular vehicle repairs are reduced and make movement smooth. He said it would also encourage other forms of public transportation like small buses and more Keke Napep to the area thereby bringing a healthy competition to Okada riders who charge exorbitantly.

He also included that the community has ensured that walk-ways are done so that school children and commuters can make use of it to avoid accidents on the road. Going further, he clarified that speed bumps would be done on the road to curtail the excesses of drivers who drive fast on the road.

He however expressed his concern that because of the rainy season, the ongoing work could slow down thereby extending the date of completion thereby heightening the expectations of residents in the area.

Business Boost

A business owner, Mama Marvelous who owns a shop on that axis said she could not believe that work has started on the road and said it is a good move by the State Government as it will encourage people to do transactions with business owners in that area.

The reporter noticed that some shops have been vacated while those running complain about the state of the road as regards their business. A walk by this reporter shows that the asphalt section of the road has been completed, that is from Magboro to Gasline bus stop while the interlock section is being done at the moment.

While commending the Dapo Abiodun led government, Miss Bose Oladimeji, a resident said it is a good move as it will make movement easier for people and their lives better. It is what they have been expecting for years and finally it is coming to fruition.

The project aligns with the state’s agricultural initiatives as the 2,000 hectres of rice plantation is on the Magboro to Makogi road. This move is expected to boost food production, create jobs, and improve the local economy and encourage business transactions and the further springing up of S,M.E in the area.

Down Sides

Even as the road is being constructed, it was seen that some men usually under the guise of Road transport workers usually stop Okada riders asking them for various tickets of which they have seriously complained about. Not too long ago, Okada riders staged a protest rejecting the multiple taxation by the leaders of the Union. They are usually stationed on the Ajegunle axis of the road.

Impact on the communities

Speaking with an official of CCECC who does not want his name mentioned, he said the state government is committed to ensuring the road is completed and resources are already in place to ensure things go smoothly. He ended by saying members of the state house recently paid them a visit to do an onsite inspection of the project.

The Site Supervisor of Hi-Tech, the company handling the construction of Ode-Saapade Road, Ghassan Moussa, speaking on the current status of the project, said the road is 60 per cent completed, as it is currently being extended on both sides while continuing the second stage.

“After completing the road extension, we will put a stone base and then asphalt. The challenge we have is the rain. Don’t forget we are in the rainy season. Sometimes the rain will disturb us, and sometimes it doesn’t,” he said.

The Site Engineer of Sobak Nig. Ltd, the construction company in charge of Ayepe Junction to Mayflower Road (Tai Solarin Road), Engineer Friday Oseghale said: “What we are doing now is road resurfacing. We started from Ayepe Junction, and now we are close to St. Saviours Church. The width of the road is about 12 meters.”

Speaking on the condition of the link road at Ogere, a trader at the Ogere tollgate market, Mrs. Fausat Awosanya, noted the deplorable condition the road was in before the reconstruction by the Governor Abiodun-led administration.

“It was difficult conveying our goods to the market as transporters charged us exorbitantly. But now, with the road in good condition, the drivers are willing to bring us to the market at a reduced price,” she said.

On the Ode-Saapade Road (phase 2), a resident of Ode-Remo, Agboola Adebayo, expressed delight with the construction and appreciated the governor for coming to their aid.

He said: “We are happy; we are grateful to the governor for doing this for us. We did not think this would happen so soon, and it is happening. The road has been there for ages; we have had so many governors who didn’t care, but this time, Governor Dapo Abiodun is one in a million. We will continue to be grateful; everybody will continue to be grateful to him for doing this for us.”

Also speaking, Ejike Okemere, a businessman residing in Ode, lauded the governor for repairing the road, saying it would boost commercial activities, thereby improving the socio-economic development of the area and Ogun State as a whole.

