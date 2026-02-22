Excitements As Ali Baba Buries Mom

Agbarha-Otor, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, came alive on Thursday as the mother of the King of Comedy, Alibaba, buried his beloved mother, Dame Salome Ufuoma Akpobome (1935–2026).

The funeral started at St. Andre Anglican Church, presided over by a Reverend who extoled the virtues of the matriarch, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The ceremony drew family members, dignitaries, friends, and well-wishers who gathered to pay their final respects and celebrate a life of impact and legacy.

Alibaba above is pictured with Mr. Ebi Tubotu aka Shakara and the Publisher/CEO, GbaramatuVoice Jacob Abai at the funeral.

While top dignitaries like businessmen and politicians were heavily present at the occasion, it was said that many comedians who had their tutelage from AliBaba were conspicuously absent except AY and a few others.

“This is a poor representation from that industry. They are pretending to be too busy now.

They need to like themselves in this entertainment industry. Maybe the leaders should have done more to foster unity in the industry.

This should send a strong message to Ali Baba (KOC),” a guest at the occasion said. Mr. Abai commended Ali Baba for putting up a befitting burial for his beloved father.