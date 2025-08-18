Excitement, Thrills As Inaugural Sports Camp In Ogun Ends

More than 600 students from the six southwestern states of Nigeria, along with over 150 game masters, took part in the inaugural sports camp organised by the WAMUFAT Foundation in partnership with the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF).

The week-long event (August 11 to 16), held at the Agroterra Sports Complex in Joga-Orile, near Abeokuta, Ogun State, offered participants hands-on exposure to modern sports training and mentorship.

The camp featured iconic Nigerian athletes and footballers such as Mary Onyali-Omagbemi, Falilat Ogunkoya, Mutiu Adepoju, Felix Owolabi, Segun Odegbami, and Tajudeen Disu, who served as resource persons and mentors throughout the programme.

At the closing ceremony held over the weekend, NSSF President Olabisi Joseph described the initiative as a transformative experience for students from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, and Ondo States. “I’m thrilled by the turnout and the enthusiasm of the students,” Joseph said. “It was a unique opportunity for former athletes to inspire future champions. The camp fostered unity and learning, with no segregation.