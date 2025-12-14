Excitement Builds Over AFWN 2025 December Showcase

As anticipation rises for Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) 2025, the spotlight intensifies on the designers, creatives, and cultural experiences shaping this year’s fashion celebration.

From Ghana to Lagos, AFWN continues to highlight African innovation while energising audiences with unforgettable pre-event activations. Designer Spotlight: Naile (Ghana) Representing Ghana at AFWN 2025 is Naile, the Accra-based brand celebrated for its vibrant fusion of heritage and contemporary African fashion.

Known for bold colours, intricate Batik techniques, and effortlessly chic readyto-wear pieces, Naile’s collections embody cultural pride and modern elegance.

The acclaimed Aven Collection remains a standout, praised for its rich textures and striking hues. Naile’s AFWN showcase promises a burst of Accra’s warmth—bringing colour, texture, and storytelling to the Lagos runway this December.

Creative Feature: Oyewusi Omoboyejo (Nigeria) Joining the lineup is Lagos-based creative powerhouse, Oyewusi Omoboyejo, widely known as “the stylish photographer.”

Photographer, creative director, content creator, entrepreneur, and speaker, Boye, has built an influential presence in Africa’s creative industry.

Beyond visual storytelling, he hosts the “Bro, Are You Okay?” podcast—an impactful platform encouraging open conversations about men’s mental health—and produces the visual series Captured.

Having documented icons like Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Ini Edo, and Mercy Eke, Boye’s AFWN appearance celebrates a new generation of creatives merging fashion, media, and social impact.

As part of the AFWN pre-event activities, AFWN hosted a spectacular show at the grand opening of Ojaja Mall in Lagos.

The mall was transformed into a spontaneous runway as AFWN models thrilled shoppers with impromptu catwalks, injecting colour, energy, and Afrocentric style into the space.

Highlights included a captivating fire-breathing performance, a teaser of the Nigerian Wedding Experience, and an exclusive presentation of the Ojaja Collection, honouring His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife. Cultural showcases further elevated the moment, celebrating Africa’s rich artistic diversity.

According to AFWN Founder, Queen Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, the turnout and enthusiasm reflect the spirit of this year’s festival. “The reception was incredible. It shows the love people have for African fashion and the anticipation building toward AFWN 2025,” she noted.

AFWN 2025: What to Expect

Scheduled for December 20 and 21 at the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Lagos, AFWN 2025 promises a true “Naija December” experience—featuring runway shows, exhibitions, master classes, designer showcases, cultural immersion, and behind-the-scenes fashion moments.

More designer spotlights, creative features, and festival updates will unfold as the countdown continues to Africa’s most vibrant fashion celebration.