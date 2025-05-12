Excitement As Winners Receive Prizes In Glo, LASG M-Agric Partnership

Share

More winners in the Glo M-Agric trivia lottery on Thursday received their cheques and other prizes at an event held at the conference hall of the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems.

A few months ago, some winners had received their winnings at the same venue, while others received theirs in Gloworld shops across the country.

M-Agric, promoted by Globacom and its aggregator partner, Nitroswitch, in conjunction with the Lagos State Government, is an agricultural support programme that guides users on practical steps in running various farming ventures, livestock, fisheries, crop cultivation and associated value services.

Subscribers can dial *20791*2# on their Glo lines to opt-in to their preferred Agric value chain. Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Head of Value Added Services (VAS) at Globacom, Mojeed Aluko, disclosed that the presentation was done in keeping with the promise made to participants about learning and earning from the M-Agric Trivia.

According to him, M-Agric continues to be popular among the young and old across the country with as many as 2.5 million Nigerians regularly engaging with the trivia and winning prizes ranging from airtime and data to farm inputs, training opportunities and cash.

He also disclosed that Globacom’s partnership with the government of Lagos State was also an affirmation of support for efforts to achieve food sufficiency and availability in the country.

On his part, the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms Abisola Olusanya, lauded Globacom and its partners for the introduction of M-Agric, which enables people to engage, learn, answer trivia questionsa and win prizes.

