Excitement As Trino, NIFS Inaugurate ISDE’s Empowerment Programme For Creatives

Trino Motion Pictures and the Nigerian International Film Summit (NIFS), last Friday, inaugurated the maiden edition of the International Sales and Distribution Executives (ISDE) programme, aimed at addressing a critical need in the entertainment industry.

Created to equip professionals with requisite expertise in international sales, aggregation, licensing, and distribution, the programme, addresses a pressing need in the creative industry, where talented individuals produce high-quality content but often lack the knowledge and skills to effectively market and monetise their work globally.

The inaugural cohort of the programme welcomed 12 talented participants who are ready and willing to make remarkable differences in film sales, distribution, and aggregation.

The participants are: Dr Sherif Adekunle, Temitope Sanni, Adetayo Adebowale, Ehinomen Azeta, Faustina Okomayin, Lucy Adikwu, Uneke Ekene, Mercy Akumute, Nneamaka Nwadei, Precious lroagalachi, Olatubosun Olasimbo, and Daleshawn Butler.

Speaking during the inauguration and induction ceremony, the Managing Director of Trino Motion Pictures, Uche Okocha, said that the training programme was conceived after the company’s two-year experience attempting to handle sales and distribution roles.

He noted that a significant gap was encountered, which was a lack of structured pipelines for professionals and inadequate training facilities. This realisation, according to Okocha, prompted the development of the programme.

He underscored the importance of identifying potential, building capacity, and creating opportunities to build a sustainable film industry. He noted that the training would feature both virtual and physical classes, and it would run for six months.

“So the ISDE programme will have 12 finalists trained on the nitty-gritty of international sales and distribution for all formats: scripted, unscripted, TV formats, documentaries, films and all.

“This will be for six months and will feature international executives as resources persons that have been in the sales and distribution space for at least over 15 years,” he said.

“We are going to try and have a mix of the French territories, some of France, the UK, and Nigeria.”

He also noted that he real goal is to “train the next generation of professionals that can sell our content to a global audience, which is very important because we found that there are no training platforms for such.

“We hope to have this as an annual programme going forward and maybe expand it to 24 participants so that we can keep supporting the industry and the personnel that we require in that space of sales and distribution to keep growing.

“They will have the opportunity to visit local film markets, local festivals, and international festivals in the course of the training.”

Also, the Founder of the Nigerian Film International Summit (NIFS), Ms Ijeoma Onah, in her remark, underscored the need to create a balance between the business side of film and the creative side.

She emphasised that upon the completion of the programme, the participants would go on an internship programme with international organisations.

“People need to understand that film is a product, and if the right knowledge is in place, then we can begin to see sustainable businesses birthed. Counselling the inductees, Onah said, “I want you to understand that it is time to step out and build your own network.

You need to elevate your career. “We demand a lot of concentration and focus from you.” She added that a lot have been invested in this programme. The Programme Director for ISDE, Godwin Nzekwe, noted that the ISDE programme is not just a training.

“It is a launchpad for cross-cultural exchange, market access, and real transformation in our film and television space.

“Today marks the beginning of a bold and timely vision to prepare, equip, and position African creatives for the global stage through international storytelling, business strategy, and meaningful industry collaboration.

“Over the coming months, our participants will engage with global mentors, gain deep industry knowledge, attend major international markets, and complete a six-month internship with top-tier distribution companies,” Nzekwe said.

Also, speaking at the event, the Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr Shaibu Husseini, commended the Trino Motion Pictures and the Nigerian International Film Summit (NIFS) for the initiative, stressing that capacity building in developing a robust entertainment industry is very important.

The NFVCB ED also enlightened the creatives on the application procedure to procure the Federal Government’s Creative Economy Development Fund (CEDF), which would only warrant a creative’s intellectual property (IP) as collateral.

He encouraged them to apply for the fund, which would aid their operations in the industry.

One of the beneficiaries of the programme, Faustina Okumayin, who is a filmmaker and media entrepreneur, expressed appreciation to Trino Motion Pictures and the Nigerian International Film Summit (NIFS) for the opportunity.

Olatunbosun Olasimbo described the opportunity as heaven-sent, hoping to be transformed through the training. Adetayo Adebowale, who had been confronted with the challenge of recouping his investment in film production, commended the initiative as he looked forward to a rewarding session.

Uneke Ekene, a Creative Arts graduate from the University of Lagos, said he enrolled in the programme to give back to society. Dr. Sherif Adekunle, a filmmaker and teacher, pledged not to take the opportunity for granted.

