Excitement as the Oily Marriage Returns on Stage

All is set for the production of ‘The Oily Marriage’, written by Prof. Hope Eghagha. A production of Clout Media in collaboration with Marise Ventures, the performance, produced by Daisy Madu Chikwendu and Matel Alex Eyengho, directed by William Ekpo, and featuring array of bother notable and up-and-coming thespians, will go on stage this Sunday, November 26, at the serene Eko Multipurpose Hall, LTV Compound, Lateef Jakande Rd, Ikeja, two shows – 3pm and 6pm.

The Oily Marriage, Professor Eghagha’s third published play, “delves into the sociocultural and political conflicts, conflicting emotions, and dilemma which the discovery and exploitation of crude oil present to the people of the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

It functions at the personal level and the level of inter-ethnic relations and how sometimes the solutions to problems become intertwined with and undermined by selfish and personal interests. The image of the exploiter looms large in the play as business and commerce are locked in mortal combat for the soul of the region.

How these issues play out in the 21st century is the concern of the playwright in this fast-moving drama of ideas.” Set in the Niger Delta, The Oily Marriage starts off as a simple love story between the daughter of a Chief and a young university lecturer from another community, and rapidly turns into a destructive set of manoeuvres as families negotiate the fate of their children as objects to be traded to increase their political power and influence and personal wealth.

With Hogan Bassey Jr. as Production Manager, Justin Iheme as Stage Manager, and parading a team of talented and experienced artistes including Fidelis Ubabuko as Chief Adjarho, Lucia Ihiabe as Maiden, Lekan Olofinji as Dr Alebai, Seyi Ogbonna as Tiro, Ruth Ogbodu as Madam Owhawha, and Pere Ere Sampson as Madam Oshare, the show promises to be a rich, inspiring theatrical feast.

Also featuring in the play include: Esther Aikpokpoje as Mrs Abigo, Sunny Echele as Junior, Maryln Enaholo as Gberaja, Franklin Ezenyinwa as Bishop, Richard Akannoh as Chief Awoko, Richie Patrick as Alhaji Yusuf, and Joel Oswere as Bala.