Excitement As TAJ Foundation Extends Philanthropic Gestures To Vulnerables In Ekiti

Background

In an attempt to address social exclusion, concerted efforts are made by different and relevant stakeholders and organisations to extend philanthropic gestures to the vulnerable, thereby, making positive impacts in the society and humanity.

In this respect, Tokunbo Ajila-Jakande (TAJ) Foundation in Ekiti State is set up to address some of these challenges by conducting well-intention programmes to bring succour to the needy within and outside of its immediate area of operations.

Some of the areas of influence of TAJ Foundation include empowerment of women, educational empowerment for children, and funding the elderly through a programme tagged; ‘Owo arugbo.’ The TAJ Humanitarian programs.

Celebration of children

The Foundation among others hosted a large number of pupils during the Children’s Day Celebration in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city of Ekiti State. Convener of the Foundation, Dr Tokunbo Ajila-Jakande at the occasion charged parents to take good care of their children, stating that children have the right to healthy living, good education and special healthcare, which parents and families must provide.

According to him, ‘‘children are our future and they hold the key to the sustenance of our society.” She urged parents, guardians, school teachers and other stakeholders not to leave any stone unturned in providing proper upbringing for their children for a better future.

The Ado-Ekiti – born philanthropist stressed that children are “adorable treasures” in Ekiti State. She urged parents and relevant stakeholders to always prioritise healthy and excellent education for children. The children programme featured cultural display, parade, games, and dancing competition, with reward for winners and other participants.

Empowering the elderly

The Foundation also organised a programme to empower the elderly. Tagged ‘TAJ Owo Arugbo Scheme,’ the event witnessed the distribution of monthly cash to 250 aged people in the State. The Scheme holds every first Thursday of the month at TAJ Children Foundation Centre, Odo Ado, Ado-Ekiti. The Convener stated that: “Care for the elderly is a core part of the activities of TAJ Children Foundation.

Tokunbo-Ajila-Jakande is committed to empowering 250 elderly residents of Ekiti State, with a monthly allowances.” Also, TAJ Foundation in partnership with the Office of Community Communication in the State brought succour to 21 stranded patients at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH). Ajila-Jakande said she is inspired by Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s constant support for the needy.

She described the Governor’s act as exemplary, adding that the Foundation on its routine interventions, responded to Mrs Mary OshoOmotosho, Director General of the Bureau of Community Communications, who called on TAJ to reach out to stranded and abandoned patients at the medical facility.

Community development

Highlighting some of the other humanitarian programmes carried out by her Foundation, Ajila-Jakande disclosed; ‘‘I have been doing a lot of programmes on womenchildren development and also for the vulnerable. ‘‘I’m a spontaneous person. Once I hear issues that concern women and children, I ensure I get it done. ‘‘For instance, based on the information I heard about Igirigiri Road in Ado-Ekiti, I went there.

There has been only one primary school on that road, it was established in 1976. It has no water or toilets. “Ordinarily, someone else will procrastinate, but I went there with my team for an assessment. When we got there, I was amazed at the size of the compound. It can house a secondary school and other amenities.

I called a few friends who promised to drill a borehole and build some toilets. ‘‘The government cannot be everywhere, the community leaders should be the eyes and ears of the government and in some cases, the mouth of the government. What I need from you is to identify the needs of the community and inform me.

I will try my best to amplify it.” Ajila-Jakande also commended Oyebanji on grassroots development especially in the area of road constructions. The TAJ Foundation Convener spoke in Igirigiri, Ado- Ekiti when she hosted an appreciation gathering at her residence, with residents of the community, to express appreciation to Oyebanji for the reconstructing Igirigiri/ Ita Eku Road in Ado Local Government.

She appreciated the Governor for fulfilling his campaign promises on the road construction, which is the leading route to her Foundation, Ado LGA Secretariat and the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti. Ajila-Jakande said: “This is just to thank the Governor for keeping to his promise.

Before he even contested, when he was still the Secretary to the State Government, I went to him and told him about this road and he told me the road will be done and thank God the road was done.

It is just to appreciate the Governor for keeping to his promise. ‘‘People were finding it difficult to come here, but with the new road, there will be a lot of new openings. I am expecting that people will identify with the Foundation and we will make the community better.”

Commendation for Ajila-Jakande

Speaking on behalf of the Governor, the Director General, Bureau of Community Communication, Mrs Mary Osho-Omotosho, appreciated Ajila-Jakande for commending the efforts of the government in providing dividends of democracy to Ekiti people.

The DG, who lauded AjilaJakande for her philanthropic gestures stated: “In politics, there are people who make you weary of the system, but there are also people whose determination inspires you. She is not doing politics for show off, but for humanity.

“You are a pride to us in Ado-Ekiti. We learn from you, not just from your leadership but also from your humility, humanity and kindness. I pray that God will elevate you politically and grant your heart’s desires. We deeply cherish all that you are doing for us.”