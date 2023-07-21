Excitement As Span Launches Ballet Society In Lagos

Following a highly successful three-week intensive training program with renowned ballet dance teacher and esteemed Director of Ballet Society of Ottawa in Canada, Michelle Brawley, the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN) has launched its Ballet Society in Lagos. This groundbreaking initiative aims to bring the elegance, discipline, and beauty of ballet to the cultural landscape of Nigeria.

The Ballet Society will serve as a platform for as-aspiring dancers to explore and cultivate their passion for ballet, while receiving world-class training and guidance. Under the expert mentorship of Michelle Brawley, renowned for her expertise in classical ballet and dedication to nurturing talent, the Ballet Society aims to elevate the art of ballet in Nigeria to new heights. According to SPAN, the three-week intensive training program was a transformative experience for the aspiring ballet dancers in Lagos.

Participants were immersed in an environment of rigorous training, honing their skills in classical ballet techniques, contemporary dance forms, and choreography. Through Michelle Brawley’s invaluable guidance and mentorship, the dancers gained a deeper understanding of ballet’s expressive power and the importance of discipline and precision in their craft.

In addition to the Ballet Society, SPAN also unveiled the SPAN Music Club for kids, further expanding its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering creativity. “The SPAN Music Club will provide a platform for young musicians to explore various musical genres, receive professional guidance, and showcase their skills through regular performances and events.

By investing in the development of young musicians, SPAN aims to contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s vibrant music industry. “SPAN is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and fostering the performing arts in Nigeria. With a mission to develop talent, provide quality training, and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria, SPAN is committed to creating an inclusive and vibrant arts community.”

Speaking with journalist at a press conference held in Lagos to announce the launching of Ballet Society in Lagos and the conclusion of the three-week three-week intensive training program, Brawley, who has been teaching ballet for over three decades, commended SPAN for organising the training prio-gramme, noting that what the training is giving them, the participants is amazing.

According to her, ballet dancers are the best athletes in the world. “I have studied and been teaching for 52 years. And it’s truly my pleasure to be passing on the knowledge. I have created the Ballet Society in Ottawa to help promote and understand what ballet is really about, and what it brings to the students, and how the students who have worked in class and have done ballet for many years often will end up going into performances, and for our industry it is extremely important.

Also for what ballet brings to the audience. And why would we want to go and see a ballet performance? If it’s not part of the culture it’s a bit odd. “So, my job is to actually explain it and so that they can actually recognize when they go watch a performance, what it is that makes a performance so amazing, what kind of artiste, and they can really bring out the emotion in all of us. How do they do it? It’s an amazing combination.

The dancers have to learn to be able to become a dancer. And it’s a mystery for so many people. And also I wanted to bring together the teachers in the city so that we can share information, and we can also have workshops by professionals in the major ballet companies in the country when they come to visit us in Ottawa so that they can make all of us better.

“Now at my age it is my great pleasure to always give out this knowledge and to maybe the teachers as knowledgeable, self-conscious, self-confident so that they can re- ally give their best, and that the students are successful, not at becoming a dancer necessarily.

And if they choose to, that’s perfectly fine. But what the training is giving them is amazing. It’s just like we send the kids to do football, for example. Why? Because of what it gives them. And the ballet dancers are the best athletes in the world. It’s been tested many times. They will put bunch of athletics with ballet dancers and they would always come out on top because they have strength, stamina, flexibility; all the qualities that an athletes will have.

And because I really love and see the value of ballet, I make a point of training my students so that they really understand how it works, and so they can solve problems. Technical problems are sometimes difficult, but if they know the system and how it really works, then it becomes a lot easier.

And if the training is really understood, and the students are well trained, the chances for injuries is very very low,” she said. “So I make sure that they know what they are doing, the dancers are safe, they can have a career if they want to. But to me, even a child who has no interest in having a career deserves to have just as good of the training as somebody does. So, that’s my mission. And to it introduce people who don’t know very much about ballet.

What is it about? How does it work? Why is it important?” On how she is able to teach the children, she said: “I teach the old fashion way I was thought by a ballet mistress who passed on her knowledge to me. I do the same thing. Because it was only three weeks, if I was to do the programme for a year it would have been a bit different. I would have had more time, but somehow, because I know it was going to be three weeks, the first week we actually put forth the basics of the system.

This morning I was asking them: what do you think about our first week. “Well, honestly, I didn’t quite know what to make of you.” And I said how is that? They said It’s because they had never heard of the way that I was teaching them. “Then, second week, all these little pieces that were apart started to come together.

And they said: ‘Also, because we had these little pieces that we had to put together, we started feeling really good about ourselves because when we tried it what you told us to do worked.’ That’s the thing. If you don’t explain then they would kind of make up what they can, but if really explain well and it’s that simple, then it works.” She added that by the third week, the participants were already having so much fun in the class.

For Vivian Boateng, who is the CEO of Vivis Dance & Theatre Academy, Ghana, and a certified American Ballet Theatre Teacher, training is critical for development. She said: “I flew all the way from Ghana to Nigeria because of something we call career development, because apart from career certification you still need to continue to train. It’s like every other job, you need to continue to develop your career.

And so training like having Michelle come to West Africa is for me, a great opportunity to continue to learn. A lot of things are evolving and she has so much experience.” Also speaking at the event, a music teacher and singer with SPAN, Katherine Nwankwo, explained that SPAN is committed to development of music skills among children. “We are working to build music foundation in children.”