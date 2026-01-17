Excitement As ‘Recycling Matters Ii’, Opens At Alexis Gallery

Following months of in- tensive residency programme presented by one of the leading arts galleries in Lagos, Alexis Galleries, in partnership with The Macallan, the four contemporary Nigerian artists Konboye Ebipade Eugene, Seye Morakinyo, Aliya Diseotu Victor, and Ibrahim Afegbua that participated in the residency programme, are set to unveil their stunning master pieces in a group exhibition that under- scores their rich, thought-provoking creative exploration.

Titled ‘Recycling Matters II’, the group exhibition, curated as the public presentation of the completed residency, opens on Saturday, February 7, at Alexis Gallery, Victoria Island, Lagos, reflecting the role of art as a tool for social reflection and environmental awareness. The exhibition offers a compelling reminder that nothing is really a waste, and that “trash is treasure in disguise’.

Beyond the individual practices, ‘Recycling Matters II’ “speaks to a broader socio-economic reality. Nigeria’s import-dependent economy and rapid patterns of consumption have contributed to mounting waste challenges. By trans- forming discarded materials into art, the exhibition repositions waste as a site of memory, resilience, and renewal, inviting audiences to rethink their relationship with everyday materials.”

During the residency programme, the artists worked with discarded materials rubber, scrap metal, fabric remnants, and abandoned footwear to create sculptural and mixed-media works.

For the artists, the residency provided them opportunity not only to further explore forms and techniques on the use of these discarded materials to produce stunning art works, but also to see the possibilities within these materials and understand the process behind them.

For Ibrahim Afegbua, a sculptor, known for his met al (wire) sculptures and use of ring like and spiral shapes with wire in creating his works, the programme offered them opportunity and space to experiment, refine technique, and engage audiences in new ways.

“This residency allows me to combine wire and metal to develop new forms and techniques. It also gives people the opportunity to see the possibilities within these materials and under- stand the process behind the work,” Afegbua said.

Mixed-media artist, Seye Morakinyo, works primarily with discarded fabrics and paper, cutting, layering, and moulding them to create depth and texture. His approach deliberately challenges conventional aesthetics, revealing how overlooked materials can be reconfigured into works of quiet complexity.

An internationally recognised artist, Konboye Ebipade Eugene, brings a deeply personal dimension to the exhibition. Using abandoned footwear as his primary material, he stitches together stories of resilience, movement, and human experience.

Konboye’s innovative approach to eco-conscious art has previously drawn global attention, including features by Reuters and the BBC, and continues to inspire a new generation of sustainability-driven artists. For Aliya Diseotu Victor, a sculptor, whose medium is sheet metal, the residency offers an opportunity to the residency provides a plat- form to explore anatomy, space, and cultural heritage through recycled materials.

Drawing inspiration from Ijaw traditions as well as human and animal structures, his works blur the boundaries between sculpture and installation, and underscore the aesthetics and environmental potential of reclaimed materials.

Reflecting on the partnership, Hammed Adebiyi, senior brand manager, West and Central Africa (WACA), Edrington Portfolio, stated that The Macallan’s continued support is rooted in shared values of crafts- manship and long-term thinking.

“We believe in patience, process, and purpose. The residency creates room for thoughtful experimentation and mentorship, allowing artists to develop work that speaks meaningfully to sustainability and cultural depth,” he said.