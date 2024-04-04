Excitement As Ogun Hosts Int’l Trade Fair

Few days to the commencement of the 13th Gateway International Trade Fair, excitement has continued to build across the South West geopolitical zone of Nigeria as stakeholders get prepared to storm Abeokuta, Ogun State for the much awaited yearly event. The trade fair, which holds from April 19 and 29, 2024 at the M.K.O Abiola International Trade Fair Complex, Abeokuta, will also feature increased exhibitors and product offering as well as a more effective transportation system to ease movement of visitors to the Trade Fair Complex.

Preparations are well underway to welcome participants to the trade fair, according to the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Industry, Oluyemisi Somorin-Dawodu, while speaking to journalists on the trade fair with the theme: “Achieving Economic Prosperity Through Business Connection, Trade and Investment.” Somorin-Dawodu added that this year’s trade fair is more than just the exhibition of products as a lot of other economic and trade related activities have been lined up to make the experience more worthwhile for participants who will be coming from far and wide. As part of the new innovations, residents of the state and other stakeholders will have the chance to win the grand prize of a two-bedroom bungalow in a raffle draw to be conducted during the fair