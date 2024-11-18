Excitement As NNPC-SNEPCo Swimming Competition Ends At Ikoyi Club

Share

It was total excitement among and management of the swimming section of the Ikoyi Club 1938 at the weekend as the maiden edition of the NNPC/SNEPCo Swimming competition took centre stage across five age grades of primary and secondary school categories at Ikoyi Club.

The competition witnessed athletes from different schools including the IC Marlins Gang (Ikoyi Club Marlins Gang) competing in the 50m Fly girls and boys, Backstroke girls and boys, Breaststroke girls and boys, Freestyle boys and girls and Individual Medley for both boys and girls.

Speaking during the event, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti, who was ably represented by the Deputy Manager, External Affairs NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Mrs. Edith Olubunmi Lawson, said they were happy to be the sponsor of the event.

“It gives me immense pleasure to stand before you today as a proud sponsor of this inter-school swimming competition,” he said.

“At NNPC Ltd, we believe in the power of sports to inspire, build character, and shape the future leaders of tomorrow. Swimming teaches perseverance, discipline, and teamwork values that are not only critical in the pool but also in life.”

Share

Please follow and like us: