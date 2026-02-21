Excitement As Nigeria Activates Afrovision X 2026 Drive, Targets Global Creative Market Leadership

There‘s palpable excitement as Nigeria officially launched its national activation for AfroVision X 2026, a monthlong global celebration of African and Caribbean creativity scheduled to take place across Toronto, Brampton and Mississauga, Canada, from June 1 to June 30, 2026.

A press conference held in Lagos to officially launch the global celebration, brought together leading figures from business, policy, culture and the arts, signalling a coordinated national mobilisation to convert Nigeria’s global cultural influence into structured economic advantage.

Speaking at the Conference, the Convener of AfroVision X and CEO of Grandieu, David Bebiem, who travelled from Canada to lead the activation, said Nigeria is central to the festival’s global architecture. He noted that Nige- ria is the heartbeat of modern African creativity.

“From music and film to fashion and digital arts, this nation shapes global culture. AfroVision X 2026 is intentionally designed as a structured marketplace, a convergence point for creatives, investors, brands and diaspora networks to generate measurable economic impact,” Bebiem stated.

He added that the festival will feature fashion showcases, film screenings, music concerts, theatre productions, exhibitions and high-level industry roundtables, culminating in a global awards platform.

Also speaking at the Conference, the founder and CEO of Inspiro Productions, the official local partner for AfroVision X 2026, Ayoola Sadare, emphasised the need to transition from informal cultural export to intentional trade.

“Nigeria already exports culture organically. AfroVision X provides the infrastructure to transform that influence into capital access, diaspora engagement and institutional growth,” Sadare said. “This is about positioning our creatives within formal global economic systems.”

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Indus- try (LCCI) demonstrated strong institutional backing at the launch. The Chairperson of the Chamber’s Creative Economy Sector, Obukome Elaine Ibru-Mukoro, described the initiative as timely, adding that it aligns with Nigeria’s broader economic priorities.

She was joined by Andre Bassey, Director of Programmes for the Creative and Entertainment Sector at the Chamber. Industrialist and founder of the Adeyemi Doro Group, Prince Adeyemi Doro, highlighted the digital imperative driving the next phase of growth.

Noting that the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, digital infrastructure and the creative economy is where talent converts into scalable value, he emphasized that “with the right systems, young Nigerian creatives can compete and win in structured global markets.”

Adding depth to the cultural and heritage conversation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Zainab Shogbesan of the Asa Heritage Foundation underscored the importance of narrative ownership in international cultural exchange, drawing from her re- cent curatorial work at the Ecobank Pan African Centre in Lagos.

The event attracted a cross-section of industry stakeholders, including celebrated Nigerian dancer, choreographer, actor, and theatre producer, Segun Adefila, who is the co-founder and Artistic Director of the acclaimed Crown Troupe of Africa; Veteran actor and theatre director, Toyin Oshinaike; Akin Olu-Philips of PDR Media, who served as Master of Ceremonies (MC); Prince Adebowale Adesida of African Fashion Works; and Mr. Joseph Umoibom who represented Terra Kulture, a partner of the initiative.

Producer Eric Ossai, CEO of Conscious Chaos, was also in attendance. A mini exhibition of African crafts and instrumental interludes by multi talented artist ECA provided a curated preview of the creative energy expected at the Canadian showcase.

Organisers confirmed that sponsorship, partner- ship and registration channels are now open to Nigerian brands, institutions and practitioners ahead of the June 2026 global outing.As momentum builds, AfroVision X 2026 is being positioned not merely as a festival, but as a deliberate strategy to consolidate Nigeria’s cultural influence into structured global economic leadership.