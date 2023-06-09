Excitement As Most Beautiful Yoruba Girl Pageant 2023 Kicks Off

All is set for this year’s edition of The Most Beautiful Yoruba Girl pageant, renowned to be a rich, colourful cultural showcase. The show is dedicated to preserving and promoting Yoruba cultural heritage while providing/promoting opportunities for women empowerment.

According to the organisers, the 2023 edition promises to be bigger and better, more interesting with loaded cultural performances. The winner of this Cultural Pageant becomes a Cultural Ambassador who connects with her roots, reminds people of their common history, enhances sense of identity, tour cultural sites, represents at notable events and increases youth participation in heritage preservation.

The maiden edition of the Pageant event was held in 2021 at Jogor Event Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State, with top personalities and entertainers in attendance. The 2nd edition was held in 2022 at Kakanfo Inn, with more cultural displays and performances than the previous edition and attendance of prominent personalities including: Olubadan of Ibadan land, Commissioner for Information, Culture & Tourism, Oyo State, the Youngest King in Yoruba land, Baba Ad.