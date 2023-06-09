New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Excitement As Most…

Excitement As Most Beautiful Yoruba Girl Pageant 2023 Kicks Off

Vinkmag ad

All is set for this year’s edition of The Most Beautiful Yoruba Girl pageant, renowned to be a rich, colourful cultural showcase. The show is dedicated to preserving and promoting Yoruba cultural heritage while providing/promoting opportunities for women empowerment.

According to the organisers, the 2023 edition promises to be bigger and better, more interesting with loaded cultural performances. The winner of this Cultural Pageant becomes a Cultural Ambassador who connects with her roots, reminds people of their common history, enhances sense of identity, tour cultural sites, represents at notable events and increases youth participation in heritage preservation.

The maiden edition of the Pageant event was held in 2021 at Jogor Event Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State, with top personalities and entertainers in attendance. The 2nd edition was held in 2022 at Kakanfo Inn, with more cultural displays and performances than the previous edition and attendance of prominent personalities including: Olubadan of Ibadan land, Commissioner for Information, Culture & Tourism, Oyo State, the Youngest King in Yoruba land, Baba Ad.

Post Views: 8

Read Previous

Fitch: Fuel Subsidy Removal, Positive For Nigeria’s Credit Profile
Read Next

Uk Firm Facilitates $156m Investments To Africa

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023