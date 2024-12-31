Excitement As Makinde Pays Workers, Retirees 13th-Month Salary

Share

Workers in Oyo State were in a gleeful mood on Tuesday, jubilating as alert of the much-anticipated payment notification of the 13th month salary hit their phones, heralding a joyous New Year celebration.

The 13-month salary is in fulfilment of Governor Seyi Makinde’s promise to pay Oyo state workers during the election campaign.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, in a statement, he highlighted the government’s commitment despite the substantial financial outlay, saying, “This is in spite of the cumulative payment of ₦77 billion, which the government spends yearly on salaries and wages of Oyo state workers”.

He further noted recent enhancements to workers’ welfare, saying, “Only two weeks ago, Governor Makinde approved the payment of ₦80,000 minimum wage for government workers after the issue of the consequential adjustment had been resolved by the negotiating council.”

Oyelade revealed that starting January 1, 2025, Oyo State will allocate ₦143 billion annually for salaries and wages, following the approval of the new minimum wage. “This represents a whopping 86% increase in salaries and wages,” he added.

According to Oyelade, this puts Oyo state among the top three states in the federation with the most generous workers’ compensation packages. He also emphasized that the state has the greatest population of workers in the South West region.

This development aligns with Governor Makinde’s earlier commitment during the 2023 Christmas Carol Service, themed “Unto Us a Child is Born,” held at the Remembrance Arcade, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan. At the event, the governor reassured workers of the 13th-month salary payment.

“Consistent with our practice since 2019, I want to assure the civil servants in Oyo State that, once again, we will be delivering on our promise,” Makinde pledged.

Share

Please follow and like us: