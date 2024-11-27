Excitement As Maiden Award Festival Holds In Lagos

Share

All is set for the maiden edition of Award Festival organised by Angels Expression Ltd. in conjunction with Binary Vision Publishers.

Scheduled to take place this Saturday, at Ikeja Grammar School, Oshodi, Lagos, the Award Festival is in recognition of the input of the Lagos State Ministry of Education in human capital development since its establishment.

The organisers in a statement signed by signed by the CEO, Angels Expression Ltd, Igele Michael, stated that the Festival is also aimed at appreciating and encouraging the salient efforts of pioneers of the industry in five major markets in Lagos State: Iyana Ipaja, Mushin, Oshodi, Yaba and Ajegunle markets respectively.

“The awards would be extended to individuals who have selflessly contributed one way or another to the development and improvement of humanity.

It with recognise the Peace-Maker in the book industry: various Union leaders and the office of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, NCC.

The Award Festival will celebrate other bodies that have played key roles in promoting education amongst the less privileged.” Igele Michael, fondly called De Angel, is an author, a playwright, and a poet.

He is the author of several books, including ‘Inside the Secret’, ‘Curbing the Beast’, a ‘Reason to Die’, and the ‘Cave of a Million Eyes’. He is also a security consultant, a public speaker, motivator and an orator.

