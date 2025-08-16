Excitement As Lions District 404B2 Ends Service Year In Style

It was a night of glitz and glamour as Lions District 404B2 members thronged Lagos Marriott Hotel to celebrate the end of service year 2024 recently.

The night was also a moment to celebrate hard work and commitment to the ideals of Lions Club as no fewer than 300 awards were announced.

Among the recipients were the Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club and Ekiti One Mind Lions Club. The two clubs won in the Best Club and Best New Club categories respectively.

Also, while the Overall Club President award went to Lion Anita Rasak, the duo of Lion Adedeji Olukokun and Lion Opeyemi Sanyaolu won the Lion of the Year award.

Other categories of awards included the Humanitarian Pillars Awards, Service Excellence Awards, Exceptional Service Awards, Top 10 Clubs of the Year Awards, Outstanding Service Appreciation Awards, Lion of the Year Award, Outstanding Region Chairperson Award, Outstanding Zone Chairperson Award, among others.

In his address, the outgone District Governor 404B2, Lion Tolulope Senbanjo, expressed joy and gratitude for what he described as the transformative power of hard work and dedication synonymous with the district.

He said: “ I’m filled with pride, gratitude and awe for the incredible journey we have shared. Since July 1st, 2024, we have witnessed the transformative power of teamwork, dedication, and passion that define our district. From the countless hours of community service to the remarkable growth in membership, we have achieved significant milestones that showcase the best of lionism.”

Reflecting on the achievements in the last service year in the Lions Club Year Book, Senbanjo said over one million lives were impacted through community service projects, stating that it made a significant difference in the lives of those the club serves.

Senbanjo added that over 500 Lions were empowered through leadership opportunities, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed.

In his goodwill message, International Third Vice President, Dr Manoj Shah, commended Senbanjo for what he described as his unwavering dedication.

He said: “Your unwavering dedication has echoed deeply within the communities you serve, bringing hope, change, and inspiration. This remarkable achievement is a reflection of strong and compassionate leadership – beginning with the District Governor and flowing seamlessly to leaders at every club level. Your journey exemplifies the spirit of “Lead to Serve and Serve to Lead.”

As someone who passionately believes in Inspiring Service and Igniting Leadership, I see in District 404B2 a shining example of what is possible when purpose meets passion.”