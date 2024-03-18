Excitement as Lagos Discounted Food Markets Open

Lagos food market ‘Ounje Eko’ offering discounted prices on essential food items across the state has commenced sales. The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had ordered that food products at the “Ounje Eko” food markets be sold at a discount in all five divisions of Lagos starting on Sunday, March 17.

On February 22, the state government announced a series of interventions to ameliorate the prevailing economic hardship on residents. It was observed that staple food items including rice, beans, garri, bread, eggs, tomatoes, and pepper were made available at 25% discounted prices.

It was noticed at two locations visited, Alubarika Primary School, Bariga and Gbagada Junior High School, that residents trooped in large numbers to purchase different items. Also, security operatives including Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) were on ground to monitor situation at the food markets.

One of the residents, who simply gave her name as Mrs. Amaka, who purchased some items, expressed satisfaction over the food market and the prices of the items. She noted that they were cheap and affordable.