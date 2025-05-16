Excitement As Keystone Bank Reopens Revamped Ketu Branch In Lagos

Share

Keystone Bank Limited, a leading financial services provider in Nigeria, has officially reopened its fully revamped branch located at Plot 584, Ikorodu Road, Ketu, Lagos.

The reopening ceremony, held on Friday, May 16, 2024, drew the attention of business owners, customers, market leaders, and dignitaries from across the Ketu area and beyond.

Declaring the branch open, the Managing Director & CEO of Keystone Bank, Mr. Hassan Imam, emphasized the strategic importance of the Ketu branch to the bank’s nationwide retail expansion and its broader commitment to customer satisfaction and financial inclusion.

According to him: “The reopening of the Ketu branch is a significant milestone in our strategic growth journey.

“This axis is home to a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, traders, and families. We are here to serve them better with upgraded facilities and more personalized banking experiences.”

“At Keystone Bank, we believe in growing together with our customers. That’s why we’re working round the clock to ensure they enjoy seamless, secure, and convenient banking.

“The return of full operations at our Ketu branch guarantees easy access to our broad range of financial services for customers in this axis.”

Mr. Imam noted that while the bank continues to deepen investments in digital banking and fintech solutions, physical branches in key commercial centers like Ketu remain essential.

“As a retail-driven bank, we are deeply committed to empowering MSMEs through tailored loan offerings, capacity-building initiatives, and advisory services

“Over the past nine years, Keystone Bank has supported the MSME sector through partnerships with global institutions like Facebook, Google, the Enterprise Development Centre, and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry. We are building on that legacy here in Ketu.”

“We welcome both new and existing customers to walk in and enjoy our full range of services,” he added.

Also, speaking at the event, Mrs. Nnenna Anyim-Okoro, Executive Director, Corporate Bank & South, praised the vibrant commercial ecosystem in Ketu and reiterated the bank’s long-term commitment to supporting small and medium businesses.

“The Ketu branch is not just a banking hall, it is a hub for economic empowerment.

“We are here to build lasting relationships and provide practical solutions to help businesses thrive, whether through accessible credit, financial literacy, or digital tools designed for growth,” she noted.

Alhaji Shehu Usman, Chairman of the Mile 12 (Ketu) International Market, expressed appreciation for the reopening.

“We are truly grateful to Keystone Bank for this bold move. Many of us have banked with the institution for years, and we are glad that your office is now just a stone’s throw away from our market.”

“Within just one week of planning for this reopening, over 100 traders and business owners in the market have opened new accounts in addition to existing customers. This shows the level of trust our community has in Keystone Bank.

He urged the bank to introduce more tailored financial packages to support the growth of small businesses in the area.

Among the many attendees, Ayokunle Ibikunle, a local electronics merchant, while speaking to newsmen, expressed enthusiasm about the development.

“I’ve heard so much about Keystone Bank. Some of my business friends have benefited from their loan schemes—they’re doing well.

So, this is great news for those of us doing business in Ketu. Having a reliable bank nearby means quicker transactions, better access to loans, and fewer delays. I’ve already opened a new account today,” he said.

More than 200 entrepreneurs and traders opened new accounts at the event, while many others reactivated dormant ones. The branch is expected to serve as a critical hub for retail and SME banking services in the region.

Dignitaries present at the reopening included senior executives of Keystone Bank, community leaders, market association heads, and members of the Lagos business community.

