Excitement As Joy Ezeh Releases New Single, ‘I Am Healed’

Nigerian singer, songwriter and impactful worshiper, Joy Ezeh, has released a new single titled ‘I am Healed’.

Inspired by the Holy Spirit, ‘I am Healed’, which was released today, is a song that truly reflects her unwavering faith and triumphant spirit.

The singer whose utmost desire is to touch the souls of people through her music, was born in the heart of Kano, Nigeria and resides in the United States. In the tapestry of her life, Ezeh stands as a beacon of hope. Her music transcends boundaries and is infused with the heavenly whispers of the Holy Spirit.

Having overcome adversity and faced with trials and tribulations, Ezeh set out on a journey of healing and release, and along the way, she discovered that true solace comes from accepting God’s grace. She found the transforming power of God as she went through the depths of despair to reach the mountaintop of victory.

As a vessel of divine inspiration, Ezeh crafts anthems of deliverance and redemption, breathing life into the weary with her resounding voice.

Her music is a testament to the boundless love and mercy of the Almighty God. With each note, she beckons listeners to bask in the radiance of God’s grace, igniting flames of revival and renewal in hearts across the globe.