Excitement as Jand2Gidi Transforms To Cargoplug at 10th Anniversary Cocktail

In a dazzling celebration that radiated elegance and progress, Jand2Gidi recently marked its 10th anniversary cocktail event. The colourful and fun filled celebration also witnessed a new chapter in its history as the occasion unveiled its new name, Cargoplug, signifying it evolution and expanded horizons in the world of logistics.

Jand2Gidi is a logistics company founded by Ujama Akpata and Kikelomo Fola–Ogunniya, who came together to solve importation delivery issues and have since impacted their industry both at home and abroad. Over the past one decade, Akpata and Fola–Ogunniya have been at the forefront of revolutionizing the logistics industry.

These two ladies founded Jand2Gidi, a firm that quickly gained recognition for its efficiency and customer-centric approach in handling United Kingdom to Nigeria deliveries. The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the new brand identity, Cargoplug.

The Chairman of Cargoplug, Ben Wilcox, took the lead in a remarkable moment as he guided the audience in the unveiling of the new name and a celebratory toast. It was a captivating sight to behold. This transformation reflects the company’s commitment to adapt and innovate in response to the changing demands of the logistics industry.

The new name embodies their dedication to seamless and efficient cargo handling, as well as their plugged-in approach to modern logistics solutions. The event kicked off with a captivating speech by the CEOs and Co-founders of the firm, Akpata and Fola–Ogunniya, who expressed gratitude for the firm’s achievements and extended heartfelt appreciation to clients, partners, and staff members who played pivotal roles in the firm’s success story.

According to them ‘‘we appreciate everyone for joining us tonight as we celebrate a decade of excellence in the world of logistics. When we founded this company 10 years ago. ‘‘We had a vision – a vision to transform the way goods were moved, to create a logistics brand that stands for innovation, reliability, and unparalleled customer service.

We started with a dream, a proposed solution, and a determination to make a difference. Today, we stand here, a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and the belief in our brand’. In celebration of this significant milestone, Jand2Gidi joined forces with Providus Bank to launch an online challenge dedicated to giving back to SMEs. Driven by the noble goal of assisting emerging entrepreneurs, they earmarked a fund to empower 10 small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with grants of N100, 000 each.

By extending financial support and mentorship to these 10 deserving SMEs, Cargoplug is deeply committed to not only sowing the seeds of success but also nurturing the next generation of trailblazers. Mr. Deoye Ojuroye, the Chief Financial Officer of Providus Bank, extended warm congratulations to Cargoplug on their remarkable milestone.

He stressed Providus Bank’s profound pride in their partnership with Cargoplug and underscored their unwavering commitment to supporting SMEs, fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that enriches all. The event culminated in the presentation of rewards to the winners of this challenge.

As guests mingled and networked, they shared stories of their own entrepreneurial journeys and discussed the significance of Cargoplug’s transformation. There was also a significant panel session that took place featuring insights from industry experts who delved into the complexities and resolutions related to ‘Cross Border Logistics and Last-mile Delivery: Challenges and Solutions.’

Among the noteworthy panelists were Jack Dababneh, Country Manager of Aramex, Omotayo Dada, Head of Sales at Red Star Support Service Limited, Weyinimi Aghadiuno, Senior Public Policy and Local Content Manager, and Amanda Etuk, Co-Founder of Messenger Nigeria. The session was moderated by Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti, Founder of Herconomy.

Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, Chairman of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund Board, conveyed his deep sense of pride in the remarkable journey of the brand. Speaking at the event, he said, “The journey of Jand2Gidi has been nothing short of extraordinary. I have had the privilege of witnessing the growth and impact of this brand firsthand.

Today, as we celebrate a decade of success, I am immensely proud of what Jand2Gidi has accomplished. Their journey is a testament to resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment. I look forward to witnessing their continued growth and contributions to our community and beyond.”